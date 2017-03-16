Zimbabwe has just been named the top travel destination in Africa for 2017 by the Conde Nast Traveler; it’s one of only two African countries that made the “Best Places to Travel in 2017” this year (Rwanda was the other). The honor is a serious kudo for the country and a much needed one too – unlike its neighbors Botswana and South Africa, where the tourism industry is perennially at peak capacity and generating millions of dollars in revenue for the local economy, Zimbabwe has struggled to pull in the same numbers. It’s not for lack of attractions, Zimbabwe’s majestic Hwange National Park is a wonder on its own, but then there’s also Victoria Falls and Mana Pools, not to mention the incredible cultural and historical heritage of the country and its people. Still, Zimbabwe’s politics and socio-economic image often deter international tourists more in mind for a stress-free holiday.

But the tide could be finally turning for the country’s tourism – Victoria Falls has just gotten itself a new $150 million airport able to receive many more than 1.5 million more visitors than usual and the rest of the country has been investing heavily in building tourism infrastructure development. The country’s lodges, safari camps and luxury hotels are also upping the ante and retailoring their packages and venues to offer visitors something very special from Zimbabwe.

Africa.com contributor Serusha Govender traveled to Zimbabwe and took a closer look at some of the best lodges and hotels to see what’s on offer for 2017: