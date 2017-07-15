Top 10 Luxury Stays in Kenya

Segera Retreat

Boasting eight luxury villas in a 50,000-acre private game reserve, Segera is a unique lodge that sits on a vast open landscape in Laikipia, one of Kenya’s most famous safari spots. With striking views of Mount Kenya to the east and the Great Rift Valley to the west, Segera is the perfect destination for anyone looking for a combination of fun, adventure, and absolute luxury. The lodge provides a peaceful environment where you can relax amid beautiful gardens of exotic flowers, cacti, and bougainvillaea.

There’s a lot you can get into here, including taking a guided game drive to see the diversity and wonder of the animals around the area. If you feel like taking it easy, you can unwind in the pool or get pampered at the spa and give your body and mind some much-needed revitalisation.

The eco-friendly lodge operates on what it calls the 4Cs policy – conservation, community, culture and commerce – making sure the tourism development does not destroy the wildlife sanctuary in the area. “I run Segera one-hundred percent on renewables with rainwater harvesting. I felt we needed to create a win-win situation for the surrounding communities,” explains Jochen Zeitz, owner of Segera Retreat.

Rates start at US $1,150 per night.