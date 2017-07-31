FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagramLinkedinEmail

Top 10 Lifestyle News

In Conversation: A New Series By And For Africans

BBC  Host Zeinab Badawi draws on her Sudanese heritage to present a series by and for Africans about the history of the continent.

okayafrica
BBC Host Zeinab Badawi
French Montana Teaches His Jungle Rules

With his latest album, ‘Jungle Rules’ a smash success, French Montana reflects on his Moroccan roots and the African influences that have shaped his music.

Forbes
French Montana Teaches His Jungle Rules

Kenyan Filmmaker Invited to Join Ranks of Oscar Voters

Whether it recognizes the need for greater diversity among its members or the growing influence of Africans in film, the appointment of Kenyan filmmaker, Judy Kibinge, to the Academy is a step in the right direction for the Oscars.

cnn
Kenyan Filmmaker

Five of the Best Young Photographers Exploring Identity Through Portraiture

Take a look at the mesmerizing portraiture of these 5 young photographers, who are using the medium to redefine African identity.

true africa
Identity Through Portraiture

Mali Blues’ Offers Four Portraits of Radical African Musical Resistance

A new documentary tells the harrowing stories of 4 musicians in Mali and the lengths to which they go to keep their music alive.

The Stranger
Mali Blues

The Stoop’ Is the Podcast Keeping It Real

Using the front stoop as a meeting ground, innovative San Francisco-based journalists have mounted a podcast that tackles the issues confronting relationships between Africans and African-Americans.

okayafrica
The Stoop'

Cole Ndelu’s Arresting Work Tackles Collective Memory and the Portrayal of Black Bodies

Durban-based artist, Cole Ndelu, uses stunning imagery to provide a different perspective on youth culture and women in today’s South Africa.

design indaba
Cole Ndelu

This Sudan-Based Beat Maker is Single-Handedly Inventing Nubian Electronic Music

Meet Sufvyan, dentist by day and beats maker by night, whose fusion of Sudanese traditions with electronic music is creating a totally new sound.

vogue
Nubian Electronic Music

Burkina Faso Festivals: The Freedom to Create Without Censorship

Theater is alive and well in Burkina Faso.  Learn about the popularity of the art form, and the significant contributions being made.

the stage
Burkina Faso Festivals

Francis Kere Becomes First African Architect to Design London’s Prestigious Serpentine Pavilion

See the beautiful new design for London’s Serpentine Pavilion, which was masterminded by Francis Kere, the first African architect to hold the honor.

face2face africa
Francis Ker
