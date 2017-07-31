Top 10 Lifestyle News

In Conversation: A New Series By And For Africans
BBC Host Zeinab Badawi draws on her Sudanese heritage to present a series by and for Africans about the history of the continent.
French Montana Teaches His Jungle Rules
With his latest album, ‘Jungle Rules’ a smash success, French Montana reflects on his Moroccan roots and the African influences that have shaped his music.
Kenyan Filmmaker Invited to Join Ranks of Oscar Voters
Whether it recognizes the need for greater diversity among its members or the growing influence of Africans in film, the appointment of Kenyan filmmaker, Judy Kibinge, to the Academy is a step in the right direction for the Oscars.
Five of the Best Young Photographers Exploring Identity Through Portraiture
Take a look at the mesmerizing portraiture of these 5 young photographers, who are using the medium to redefine African identity.
Mali Blues’ Offers Four Portraits of Radical African Musical Resistance
A new documentary tells the harrowing stories of 4 musicians in Mali and the lengths to which they go to keep their music alive.
The Stoop’ Is the Podcast Keeping It Real
Using the front stoop as a meeting ground, innovative San Francisco-based journalists have mounted a podcast that tackles the issues confronting relationships between Africans and African-Americans.
Cole Ndelu’s Arresting Work Tackles Collective Memory and the Portrayal of Black Bodies
Durban-based artist, Cole Ndelu, uses stunning imagery to provide a different perspective on youth culture and women in today’s South Africa.
This Sudan-Based Beat Maker is Single-Handedly Inventing Nubian Electronic Music
Meet Sufvyan, dentist by day and beats maker by night, whose fusion of Sudanese traditions with electronic music is creating a totally new sound.
Burkina Faso Festivals: The Freedom to Create Without Censorship
Theater is alive and well in Burkina Faso. Learn about the popularity of the art form, and the significant contributions being made.
Francis Kere Becomes First African Architect to Design London’s Prestigious Serpentine Pavilion
See the beautiful new design for London’s Serpentine Pavilion, which was masterminded by Francis Kere, the first African architect to hold the honor.