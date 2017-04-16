Brilliant, Genre-Blurred African Pop Artists Thrive In Age Of Xenophobia
In a time of mounting cultural isolationism, it’s encouraging to see African music continuing to gain acceptance across the globe. Here are some of the extremely varied acts that are flourishing and breaking boundaries.
Rosario Dawson And Her Studio One Eighty Nine Find Fashion Inspiration In Ghana
With her fashion line, Studio One Eighty Nine, Rosario Dawson has become a champion of sustainable African design.
How Dance Is Changing The Lives Of Street Kids In Rwanda
By supplying structure, teaching teamwork, and providing creative expression, dance is improving the lives of Rwanda’s forgotten street children.
This Former Lawyer Is Using Photography To Carve Her Own Space In Nigeria’s Art Scene
Get to know one of Nigeria’s most heralded young photographers, Lubabetu Abubakar, whose work symbolizes the tremendous energy and excitement of Nigeria’s burgeoning art scene.
This Spiritual Surf Film Is From A Company Aspiring To Be The World’s ‘First Great African Brand’
A beautifully innovative short film, Mami Wata, is a moving piece of art, as well as a creative tour de force of branding.
Mauritius Music: How Sega Got Its Groove Back
Previously shunned as low-brow, Mauritius’ sega music is getting new respect due to the powerful history from which it originally emerged.
Self-Portraiture By Zanele Muholi
South African photographer, Zanele Muholi, is known as a visual activist because of the way she uses her art to impart messages and incite action. See some of the works that prompted Art Review to name her Africa’s most powerful female artist.
These Short Films From Blood Orange’s ‘Freetown Sound’ Are Required Viewing
See the latest works from Dev Hynes, aka Blood Orange, whose musical genius is brought to new heights via the stirring short films he created to accompany the tracks from his Sierra Leone-inspired album, ‘Freetown Sound.’
What’s Driving the Growing Interest in African Art?
While the buzz has never been stronger about the African art market, collectors are still proving to be cautious in their embrace of contemporary African works.
Get Lost In ‘Woods Of Solitude’ With Montreal’s Afropop Experimenter Pierre Kwenders
Hear the latest form Montreal musician, Pierre Kwenders, whose new album aims to blend, and appeal to, African and western cultures.