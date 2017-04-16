africa.com number one story

Brilliant, Genre-Blurred African Pop Artists Thrive In Age Of Xenophobia

In a time of mounting cultural isolationism, it’s encouraging to see African music continuing to gain acceptance across the globe.  Here are some of the extremely varied acts that are flourishing and breaking boundaries.

 

Rolling Stone
africa.com number two story

Rosario Dawson And Her Studio One Eighty Nine Find Fashion Inspiration In Ghana

With her fashion line, Studio One Eighty Nine, Rosario Dawson has become a champion of sustainable African design.

 

forbes
How Dance Is Changing The Lives Of Street Kids In Rwanda

By supplying structure, teaching teamwork, and providing creative expression, dance is improving the lives of Rwanda’s forgotten street children.

CNN
This Former Lawyer Is Using Photography To Carve Her Own Space In Nigeria’s Art Scene

Get to know one of Nigeria’s most heralded young photographers, Lubabetu Abubakar, whose work symbolizes the tremendous energy and excitement of Nigeria’s burgeoning art scene.

 

okayafrica
This Spiritual Surf Film Is From A Company Aspiring To Be The World’s ‘First Great African Brand’

A beautifully innovative short film, Mami Wata, is a moving piece of art, as well as a creative tour de force of branding.

 

Ad Age
Mauritius Music: How Sega Got Its Groove Back

Previously shunned as low-brow, Mauritius’ sega music is getting new respect due to the powerful history from which it originally emerged.

 

cnn
Self-Portraiture By Zanele Muholi

South African photographer, Zanele Muholi, is known as a visual activist because of the way she uses her art to impart messages and incite action.  See some of the works that prompted Art Review to name her Africa’s most powerful female artist.

 

design indaba
These Short Films From Blood Orange’s ‘Freetown Sound’ Are Required Viewing

See the latest works from Dev Hynes, aka Blood Orange, whose musical genius is brought to new heights via the stirring short films he created to accompany the tracks from his Sierra Leone-inspired album, ‘Freetown Sound.’

 

okayafrica
What’s Driving the Growing Interest in African Art?

While the buzz has never been stronger about the African art market, collectors are still proving to be cautious in their embrace of contemporary African works.

the art newspaper
Get Lost In ‘Woods Of Solitude’ With Montreal’s Afropop Experimenter Pierre Kwenders

Hear the latest form Montreal musician, Pierre Kwenders, whose new album aims to blend, and appeal to, African and western cultures.

 

the fader
