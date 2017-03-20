africa.com number one story

This Stunning Wearable Art Is Inspired By African Royalty

See the talent that has spanned generations of a Nigerian family, whose jewelry artists have found inspiration from African royalty.

 

Architecture Of Independence In Africa’s Fast-Growing Cities

Africa is home to some of the world’s fastest growing cities.  A new exhibit aims to shed light on the modern architecture that is defining the new urban cultures of Africa.

 

A Comprehensive Encyclopedia On African Art Is In the Works

Thanks to a grant from the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, an ambitious project is under way to create the first encyclopedia of African art and culture.

 

Meet Sands, The Swazi Singer Making SiSwati Fashionable

Listen to the Swazi singer, Sands, whose crossover hit is garnering new fans outside of Swaziland and putting the regional language into the spotlight

 

‘Trophy’ Film Tackles African Hunting And Conservation

Learn about the new documentary chronicling the fraught relationship between trophy hunting and conservation.  Is it possible that one can benefit the other?

 

The 10 Best African Music Singles

2016 was yet another great year for African music, with artists dropping tunes that made the whole continent dance. Here are the ten biggest songs that topped the charts throughout the continent.

New Subversive Hip Hop From Kenyan Artist Muthoni Drummer Queen

Listen to the powerful lyrics and moving music in this video from Kenya’s Muthoni Drummer Queen.

 

Nigerian Visual Art Set To Make History At Venice Biennale

Although it’s hard to imagine, Nigeria has never previously presented at the Venice Biennale.  See what’s in store for their first outing at the world’s most famous art fair.

 

The Nairobi Trendsetters Who Show a Different Side of Kenyan Society

Nairobi is a hotbed of creativity, and these artists are breaking all the rules.

 

South African Cooking Show Picked Up To Air In U.S. And Australia

Get to know Neil Anthony, the South African chef, whose hit cooking show will soon be broadcast to the US and Australia.

 

