Okayafrica’s 100 Women

In honor of International Women’s Day, okayafrica presents us with their take on 100 of the most inspiring women from Africa and the Diaspora.

 

okayafrica
Young, Fashionable And Made In Dakar

Meet three young entrepreneurs, who symbolize the vitality of Dakar’s creative class, and whose fashion should be in your wardrobe.

 

Design Indaba
Open Air Cinemas Take Joburg Rooftops By Storm

The City of Johannesburg, also crowned as “the City of Gold”, boasts of many hidden treasures and experiences.  It is crucial to enrich yourself with some leisure and learning towards the end of your business trip in Johannesburg, Gauteng.

 

africa.com
Inside South Africa’s Most Prestigious Ballet

Meet prima ballerina, Shannon Glover, and get a backstage look at the Joburg Ballet.

 

CNN
#BlackGirlMagic: Reclaiming The Beliefs Of The African Diaspora

Whether you call it magic, witchcraft or spirituality, there’s a long tradition of African women tapping into higher powers to combat injustice.  See how several modern-day musicians have incorporated the same into their work.

 

The Quietus
Read an Excerpt from Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s New Book on How to Raise a Feminist

What began as a letter to a friend has now turned into a new book by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie.  Here’s your chance to read an excerpt of the title that’s flying off the shelves.

 

okayafrica
South African House Duo Black Motion Open Up About Their Influences & History At Johannesburg Home Studio

Get to know Black Motion, the South African dance music sensation that’s on a mission to create a strong identity for the South African house music sound.

 

Billboard
The Rhythm Of Weaving In Senegal

Learn about the intricacies of traditional Senegalese weaving and how the techniques are being adapted for modern fashion.

 

Design Indaba
International Women’s Day: 7 African Women Writers You Should Have Read By 2017

Looking to bone up on your African literature?  Here are 7 female authors whose books should line your shelves.

 

Books Live
Lupita Nyong’o Celebrates Birthday With Black Panther Cast

Lupita sure know how to party.  Check out the pics from her latest birthday bash whose theme was the Eddie Murphy movie, Coming to America.

 

Quartz Africa