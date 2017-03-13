Okayafrica’s 100 Women
In honor of International Women’s Day, okayafrica presents us with their take on 100 of the most inspiring women from Africa and the Diaspora.
Young, Fashionable And Made In Dakar
Meet three young entrepreneurs, who symbolize the vitality of Dakar’s creative class, and whose fashion should be in your wardrobe.
Open Air Cinemas Take Joburg Rooftops By Storm
The City of Johannesburg, also crowned as “the City of Gold”, boasts of many hidden treasures and experiences. It is crucial to enrich yourself with some leisure and learning towards the end of your business trip in Johannesburg, Gauteng.
Inside South Africa’s Most Prestigious Ballet
Meet prima ballerina, Shannon Glover, and get a backstage look at the Joburg Ballet.
#BlackGirlMagic: Reclaiming The Beliefs Of The African Diaspora
Whether you call it magic, witchcraft or spirituality, there’s a long tradition of African women tapping into higher powers to combat injustice. See how several modern-day musicians have incorporated the same into their work.
Read an Excerpt from Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s New Book on How to Raise a Feminist
What began as a letter to a friend has now turned into a new book by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie. Here’s your chance to read an excerpt of the title that’s flying off the shelves.
South African House Duo Black Motion Open Up About Their Influences & History At Johannesburg Home Studio
Get to know Black Motion, the South African dance music sensation that’s on a mission to create a strong identity for the South African house music sound.
The Rhythm Of Weaving In Senegal
Learn about the intricacies of traditional Senegalese weaving and how the techniques are being adapted for modern fashion.
International Women’s Day: 7 African Women Writers You Should Have Read By 2017
Looking to bone up on your African literature? Here are 7 female authors whose books should line your shelves.
Lupita Nyong’o Celebrates Birthday With Black Panther Cast
Lupita sure know how to party. Check out the pics from her latest birthday bash whose theme was the Eddie Murphy movie, Coming to America.