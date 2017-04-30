One Man’s Mission To Unearth Africa’s Lost Treasure Trove Of Music
Meet Vik Sohonie, the founder of Ostinato Records, whose unflagging efforts to locate, digitize and promote African music recordings are preserving artistry that could otherwise fade into obscurity.
Awol Erizku Opens First European Show, Slams Trump
Fresh on the heels of his recent Beyonce collaboration, Ethiopian-born creative, Awol Erizku, is staging his first London exhibition, through which he’s making a very clear political statement.
7 African Documentaries on Netflix You Must Watch Right Now
Netflix has a noteworthy selection of African documentaries, and Okayafrica gives us their picks for seven must-sees.
Spring Style Inspiration From South African Fashion Week 2017
Check out the latest trends from the recent South African Fashion Week, which are sure to make you dream about Spring.
Top 10 Most Expensive Suburbs In South Africa
The country’s richest city, Johannesburg, is home to most of the South Africa’s most expensive suburbs, while Cape Town is home to the most expensive suburb in the country, Clifton. Over 900 multi-millionaires live in Johannesburg’s most expensive suburbs, with over 300 residing in Cape Town.
Making Interactive Furniture In Senegal
Learn about the interesting ways in which technology is being applied in Senegal to advance the design of furniture that is beautiful and truly functional.
Media Entrepreneur Starts Her Own Digital Platform To Smash Stereotypes About Africa
Get to know Cameroonian Diane Audrey Ngako, who is using the Internet to promote the best of Africa and change the world’s misperceptions.
Kenzo’s New Short Film Is A Celebration Of Youth Culture In Nigeria
See the latest video from Kenzo, which celebrates Igbo culture by showing a stylized take on a day in the life of young Nigerians.
7 Books That Document The African Immigrant Experience
With immigration being such a hot button issue in today’s world, you owe it to yourself to learn more about the African immigrant experience. Here are 7 books to provide insight.
SA Movie ‘Beyond The River’ Is Pure Gold
As further evidence of the continued advancement of South Africa’s film industry, ‘Beyond the River’ is an artistic tour de force.