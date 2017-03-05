Ikea Assembles All-Star Lineup Of African Designers For Historic Collection
Thanks to an innovative collaboration between Design Indaba and Ikea, the Swedish furniture behemoth is about to launch its first collection conceived by some of Africa’s top design talents.
Culture Moves: Dr. Henry Louis Gates Jr. Explores Africa’s Civilization
A new PBS series tracing the roots of Dr. Henry Louis Gates Jr. also showcases the fascinating history of African civilization.
Here’s What You Need To Know About Africa’s Biggest Film Festival
It’s time again for the Pan-African Film Festival! Check out the most anticipated films that will appear in the cinemas of Ouagadougou.
Meet The Teenager Capturing The Beauty Of Colonial Lagos
A lover of Lagos’ colonial architecture, Kelechi Anabaronye, is bringing it to the world via his enormously popular Instagram feed.
Moonlight’s Success Stirs Hope For African Cinema
With the groundbreaking Oscar win for best picture, ‘Moonlight’ is prompting renewed hope among African filmmakers that their time may have come.
Somalis Finding Their Place In Minnesota
It may seem an unlikely choice, but Somalis seem to be flocking to Minnesota. Get a glimpse of daily life in America’s largest Somali community.
Gallerist Mariane Ibrahim On Showing At The Armory In The Age Of Trump
Somalia-born gallerist, Mariane Ibrahim, is acclaimed for her work with contemporary African art. As she heads to exhibit at the Armory Show in New York, she shares her perspectives on art and politics.
Pure: No Secrets, No Makeup, No Wardrobe In New Kyle Lewis Music Video
Check out the new video for Pure, the reinvention of South African singer Purity Zinhle Mkhize, which puts forth a simple and beautiful message about positive body image.
‘Unraveled Threads’: Ghanaian Artist Zorah Opoku’s Latest Work Focuses On Kente & Identity
See the beautifully layered works of Ghanaian artist Zorah Opoku, which intersperse photography and kente cloth to tell stories of identity.
#DesignMonth: SA Interior Designers On Par With International Counterparts
Get to know one of South Africa’s hottest interior design firms and see how it’s implementing its style in projects across the globe.