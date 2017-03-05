africa.com number one story

Ikea Assembles All-Star Lineup Of African Designers For Historic Collection

Thanks to an innovative collaboration between Design Indaba and Ikea, the Swedish furniture behemoth is about to launch its first collection conceived by some of Africa’s top design talents.

CNN
africa.com number two story

Culture Moves: Dr. Henry Louis Gates Jr. Explores Africa’s Civilization

A new PBS series tracing the roots of Dr. Henry Louis Gates Jr. also showcases the fascinating history of African civilization.

 

Ebony
africa.com number three story

Here’s What You Need To Know About Africa’s Biggest Film Festival

It’s time again for the Pan-African Film Festival!  Check out the most anticipated films that will appear in the cinemas of Ouagadougou.

 

okayafrica
africa.com number four story

Meet The Teenager Capturing The Beauty Of Colonial Lagos

A lover of Lagos’ colonial architecture, Kelechi Anabaronye, is bringing it to the world via his enormously popular Instagram feed.

 

True Africa
africa.com number five story

Moonlight’s Success Stirs Hope For African Cinema

With the groundbreaking Oscar win for best picture, ‘Moonlight’ is prompting renewed hope among African filmmakers that their time may have come.

 

RFI
africa.com number six story

Somalis Finding Their Place In Minnesota

It may seem an unlikely choice, but Somalis seem to be flocking to Minnesota.  Get a glimpse of daily life in America’s largest Somali community.

 

CNN
africa.com number seven story

Gallerist Mariane Ibrahim On Showing At The Armory In The Age Of Trump

Somalia-born gallerist, Mariane Ibrahim, is acclaimed for her work with contemporary African art.  As she heads to exhibit at the Armory Show in New York, she shares her perspectives on art and politics.

 

Artnet
africa.com number eight story

Pure: No Secrets, No Makeup, No Wardrobe In New Kyle Lewis Music Video

Check out the new video for Pure, the reinvention of South African singer Purity Zinhle Mkhize, which puts forth a simple and beautiful message about positive body image.

 

Design Indaba
africa.com number nine story

‘Unraveled Threads’: Ghanaian Artist Zorah Opoku’s Latest Work Focuses On Kente & Identity

See the beautifully layered works of Ghanaian artist Zorah Opoku, which intersperse photography and kente cloth to tell stories of identity.

 

okayafrica
africa.com number ten story

#DesignMonth: SA Interior Designers On Par With International Counterparts

Get to know one of South Africa’s hottest interior design firms and see how it’s implementing its style in projects across the globe.

 

Bizcommunity