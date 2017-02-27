Art, Culture And Workforce Development
Storytelling. Musical concerts. Art museums. Traditional dance performances. Crafts markets. Workforce development. Which one of the above doesn’t fit? According to a report recently published by the United Nations, they all fit together seamlessly.
Francis Kéré Becomes First African Architect Of Serpentine Pavilion
The architect is planning to bring one of his characteristically stripped-back structures, honed in the villages of his native Burkina Faso, to leafy west London.
What Americans Get Wrong About Africa
When Chimamanda Adichie speaks, you listen. She’s long been vocal about the importance of challenging misconceptions about African life. In a new video for The Atlantic, she addresses these stereotypes directly.
Getting To Know Cairo Through Its Chairs
These dilapidated chairs, which populate Cairo’s sidewalks, speak of the city from the level of its pavements. The street chairs are used in this book as tools to explore intimate details and the collective memories of the city.
Ivorian Government Needs To Resolve Dissent In The ArmyHow Two Women From Joburg Are Dismantling Colourism
If you frequently play in the streets of Twitterville, chances are you have come across hashtags like #teamlightskin, #darkskingirlsbelike, and #lightskingirlsbelike. While some of these hashtags are sometimes accompanied by humourous memes, beneath the surface lurks a far from amusing issue.