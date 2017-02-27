africa.com number one story

Art, Culture And Workforce Development

Storytelling. Musical concerts. Art museums. Traditional dance performances. Crafts markets. Workforce development. Which one of the above doesn’t fit?  According to a report recently published by the United Nations, they all fit together seamlessly.

Africa.com
Francis Kéré Becomes First African Architect Of Serpentine Pavilion

The architect is planning to bring one of his characteristically stripped-back structures, honed in the villages of his native Burkina Faso, to leafy west London.

The Guardian
What Americans Get Wrong About Africa

When Chimamanda Adichie speaks, you listen. She’s long been vocal about the importance of challenging misconceptions about African life. In a new video for The Atlantic, she addresses these stereotypes directly.

 

okayafrica
Getting To Know Cairo Through Its Chairs

These dilapidated chairs, which populate Cairo’s sidewalks, speak of the city from the level of its pavements. The street chairs are used in this book as tools to explore intimate details and the collective memories of the city.

Design Indaba
How Two Women From Joburg Are Dismantling Colourism

If you frequently play in the streets of Twitterville, chances are you have come across hashtags like #teamlightskin, #darkskingirlsbelike, and #lightskingirlsbelike. While some of these hashtags are sometimes accompanied by humourous memes, beneath the surface lurks a far from amusing issue.

Africa.com
