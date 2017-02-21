africa.com number one story

Film Director Akin Omotoso Creates A List Of His 10 Favorite Films

“You want to tell a story and hope that it resonates. So for me, from the films that I love that I’ve watched, I know how I feel – you come out of the cinema and its either you’ve laughed or you’ve cried, and felt something.”

Africa.com
akin omotoso
africa.com number two story

Behind The Scenes With The Kenyan Musicians Who Took The World By Storm

Teddy Kalanda Harrison and his brother Billy speak about their song that became a global hit.

 

BBC
africa.com number three story

Which African Design Piece Should You Have?

The world’s largest furniture and homeware store, Ikea, has collaborated with some of the best designers from seven African countries to curate its first African collection in what is described as an effort to “democratize design.”

 

AFK Insider
africa.com number four story

Top Five Nighttime Activities In Port Elizabeth

Dubbed South Africa’s friendliest city, Port Elizabeth is among the country’s most underappreciated gems. The city is famous for its alluring beaches, enlightening museums, excellent wildlife destinations, and an exciting variety of other activities that make Port Elizabeth one of the best places to visit in South Africa.

 

Africa.com
africa.com number five story

7 Photographers Showing You The Real Zimbabwe

You’ve heard about the politics in Zimbabwe, but have you seen what the people are about?

True Africa
africa.com number six story

Jidenna‘s debut album The Chief is finally here

Following much anticipation and after releasing a slew of singles and music videos starting with his 2015 hit, “Classic Man,” the Nigerian-American artist is sharing the 14-track album.

 

okayafrica
africa.com number seven story

‘South Africa: The Art Of A Nation’ Opens In London

A car painted by renowned 81-year-old artist Esther Mahlangu and Zulu carved ox horns are just some of the items on display at the first major UK Exhibition on South African Art.

 

CNN
africa.com number eight story

Making Tunisian Fashion Relevant

Traditional embroidery on modern dresses, men’s robes turned into women’s jackets — Tunisian designers are making their mark with outfits inspired by their country’s heritage.

 

Capital FM
africa.com number nine story

One Of Africa’s Largest Art Collections Is Under Threat

No one would store a Rodin, Monet, Picasso or Goya under a leaky roof, and yet the Johannesburg Art Gallery’s impressive art collection has had to do just that.

Quartz Africa
africa.com number ten story

10 African Love Ballads Perfect For Any Day

If music speaks to you soul and soothes the heart and mind, then serenading your loved one with the best romantic singles from Africa is a sure way to make any day memorable.

 

Africa.com