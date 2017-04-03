Check Out the Musicians Breaking The Glass Ceiling And Paving The Way For The Sounds Of Africa
Listen to a handful of the amazing African acts that graced the stage at the recent Design Indaba conference. Their talent continues to break barriers and catapult African music to the top of the charts.
The Biggest Game Changer In African Fashion Is…
With the unprecedented access the Internet affords, African fashion brands are finding a global audience that can transform talented start-ups into overnight sensations.
The Lost Songs From Somalia’s Golden Age Of Music Are Compiled In This New Mix
A new compilation of Somali music from the 70’s and 80’s shows the amazing range of influences that shaped a culture that transcends borders.
Dangote To Become Tanzania’s Only Coal Supplier
Tanzania’s Ministry of Energy and Minerals has handed a 10-square-kilometre plot of land to the $500 million cement factory set up in 2015 with an annual capacity of 3 million tonnes.
Zab Maboungou’s Dance Work ‘Mozongi’ Draws On Deep African Past
A native of the Republic of Congo, Zab Maboungou is a pioneer of African dance in Canada, and it’s only fitting that a work she created 20 years ago is finally being performed in the country that inspired it.
The Come Up: How Luvvie Ajayi Took Over the World
Luvvie Ajayi is a woman on the move. Learn how this Nigerian-American dynamo worked her way from blogger to best-selling author to Shonda Rhimes collaborator.
Mo Abudu: The Nigerian Media Mogul With A Global Empire
Driven by a passion for telling true African stories, Mo Abudu is creating a media empire with a mission of enlightening the world about the real Africa.
Roc Nation’s Young Paris Could Be Afrobeats First Big Breakout Star In America
While Drake deserves credit for piquing Americans’ interest in Afrobeats, it’s Roc Nation’s Young Paris who is likely to make the genre a cross-over hit.
Cyclists Battle Mother Nature
Winds exceeding 100kph blew riders off their bikes and sent portable toilets careening across the road before organisers cancelled the Cape Town event.
Cobain’s Last Photographer Turns His Lense Yo African Music
French photographer, Youri Lenquette, is best known for being the last to shoot Keith Cobain, but his new focus on African musicians may be about to broaden his claim to fame.