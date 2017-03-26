africa.com number one story

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s Americanah Selected For Inaugural One Book, One New York Program

In an effort to promote reading, build community, and herald independent booksellers, New York City is encouraging all New Yorkers to read and discuss Chimimanda Ngozi Adichie’s Americanah

 

This New Fashion Label From The Ivory Coast Is Redefining The Look Of Afrofuturism

A new to the scene fashion house in Ivory Coast, Super Yaya, is all about keeping it honest and future-focused.

 

A Film About Japan’s First Black Samurai Is Currently In Development

Lionsgate is in the midst of developing a film about Yasuke, Japan’s first black samurai, who likely hailed from Ethiopia, Angola or Mozambique.

 

okayafrica
Les Amazones d’Afrique: Hear The Debut LP From West African Supergroup

Listen to what happens when ten of West Africa’s most talented female musicians collaborate to form Les Amazones d’Afrique.

 

rolling stone
Ten Female Contemporary African Poets

Poetry is considered as one of the most universal and important vehicles of human expression as it encapsulates various human experiences in an understandable and well-documented manner.

 

As an indictment of police brutality, Nigerian-American artist, Inyegumena Nosegbe, created a powerful series of works framed as letters to Dear White America.

 

design indaba
These Hidden Gems Serve West African Dishes You’d Be Hard-pressed To Find Anywhere Else

Washington, DC offers a plethora of African cuisine, but the trick is knowing how to find them.  Here’s a guide to the best.

 

washington post
Premiere: Spoek Mathambo Shares “Black Rose” From ‘Mzansi Beat Code

Get a tutorial on the vibrant sub-genres that make up South Africa’s dance music scene from one of the industry’s most acclaimed artists, Spoek Mathambo

 

Robert Devereux On What We Can Learn From The “Anarchic” Spirit Of African Art And Why Painting Will Never Die

A UK exhibit of a single collector’s works of African art makes a statement about unifying themes and a forecast for the future.

1001 Cairo Street Chairs And The Particular Charm Of Imperfection

A new book, ‘Sidewalk Salon – 1001 Street Chairs of Cairo’ uses imagery of the city’s ubiquitous street chairs to tell the story of the city and its inhabitants.

 

design indaba
