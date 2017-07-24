Top 10 Lifestyle News This Week

Lagos’ Afro-Brazilian Architecture Faces the Bulldozers
With the breakneck speed of development in Lagos, much of the city’s historical Afro-Brazilian architecture is in peril, but preservation efforts are trying to reverse the trend.
How Afrikaans Rock Ignited South African Anti-War Protests
Learn about the rebel rockers, who broke from Afrikaaner tradition to challenge apartheid and contribute to its demise.
The 10 Best Nigerian Music Videos of 2017 So Far
At a little more than half-way through the year, OkayAfrica gives us their expert opinion on the best Nigerian music videos thus far.
Laduma Ngxokolo’s Timely Move Into Wearable Tech
Fashion with a purpose describes the latest wearable tech developed by South African designer, Laduma Ngxokolo.
Recycled Materials Turned South African Art
With little funding, South African artists need to be ultra-creative in sourcing the materials for their works. See the ingenuity of several artists who’ve managed to recycle all manner of things into amazing art.
‘Black Panther’ is Already the Most Beautiful Marvel Film
Although it’s still in development, early stills from the new Marvel film, ‘Black Panther’ promise a visual feast.
Koleka Putuma is the Groundbreaking New Voice of South African Poetry
Her stirring works and unconventional releases have energized the poetry genre, and put this South African literary wonder on the map.
We Checked Out Ikoyi, London’s First High-End Nigerian Restaurant
After great anticipation of its opening, Ikoyi, has brought high-end Nigerian cuisine to London, and the reviews are outstanding.
7 of the Best Black Beauty Spanish-Speaking YouTubers
Get to know the Spanish-speaking African YouTubers, who are emerging as key influencers in the world of beauty.
DanceAfrica Pittsburgh Pays Tribute to Master Teacher Charles ‘Baba Chuck’ Davis
The latest DanceAfrica Pittsburgh was a bittersweet affair as it paid tribute to the recent passing of the event’s founder.