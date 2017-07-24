FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagramLinkedinEmail

Top 10 Lifestyle News This Week

africa.com number one story

Lagos’ Afro-Brazilian Architecture Faces the Bulldozers

With the breakneck speed of development in Lagos, much of the city’s historical Afro-Brazilian architecture is in peril, but preservation efforts are trying to reverse the trend.

cnn
Lagos' historical Afro-Brazilian building
africa.com number two story

How Afrikaans Rock Ignited South African Anti-War Protests

Learn about the rebel rockers, who broke from Afrikaaner tradition to challenge apartheid and contribute to its demise.

the wire
rebel rockers, who broke from Afrikaaner tradition

The 10 Best Nigerian Music Videos of 2017 So Far

At a little more than half-way through the year, OkayAfrica gives us their expert opinion on the best Nigerian music videos thus far.

okayafrica
Shoot from Wizkid's new video

Laduma Ngxokolo’s Timely Move Into Wearable Tech

Fashion with a purpose describes the latest wearable tech developed by South African designer, Laduma Ngxokolo.

design indaba
latest wearable tech developed by South African designer, Laduma Ngxokolo

Recycled Materials Turned South African Art

With little funding, South African artists need to be ultra-creative in sourcing the materials for their works. See the ingenuity of several artists who’ve managed to recycle all manner of things into amazing art.

cnn
A room filled with upcycled furniture

‘Black Panther’ is Already the Most Beautiful Marvel Film

Although it’s still in development, early stills from the new Marvel film, ‘Black Panther’ promise a visual feast.

film school rejects
A scene from the upcoming Marvel film

Koleka Putuma is the Groundbreaking New Voice of South African Poetry

Her stirring works and unconventional releases have energized the poetry genre, and put this South African literary wonder on the map.

okayafrica
Groundbreaking New Voice of South African Poetry

We Checked Out Ikoyi, London’s First High-End Nigerian Restaurant

After great anticipation of its opening, Ikoyi, has brought high-end Nigerian cuisine to London, and the reviews are outstanding.

konbini
high-end Nigerian cuisine

7 of the Best Black Beauty Spanish-Speaking YouTubers

Get to know the Spanish-speaking African YouTubers, who are emerging as key influencers in the world of beauty.

true africa
Make up tutorials on Youtube

DanceAfrica Pittsburgh Pays Tribute to Master Teacher Charles ‘Baba Chuck’ Davis

The latest DanceAfrica Pittsburgh was a bittersweet affair as it paid tribute to the recent passing of the event’s founder.

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
The latest DanceAfrica Pittsburgh
