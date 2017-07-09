FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagramLinkedinEmail

Top 10 Lifestyle News This Week

africa.com number one story

Photos: Pico is the Voice, Culture and Sound of Afro-Colombian Youth

Independent, bold and proud are words to describe Colombia’s Pico culture, which owes its unique style to a blend of African, Caribbean and Colombian influences. Be sure to watch the video for a great dance number.

okayafrica
Colombia's Pico culture
africa.com number two story

Sudan’s Caine Prize Winner Wants Nigeria, Egypt and South Africa to Support the Arts in Africa

The latest winner of the Caine Prize for African Literature, Sudan’s Bushra Al Fadhil, shares his perspectives on being an African author and his feelings about African governments’ support for the arts.

quartz africa
Sudan's Bushra Al Fadhil

12 Popular African YouTube Personalities That Have Many Subscribers

YouTube is a popular outlet for entertainment across Africa, and these 12 Africans are getting lots of views.

afk insider
12 Popular African YouTube Personalities

Moving Back to Sierra Leone: The Other Side of Privilege

Learn about the questions of identity and privilege that confronted Nadine Cookson, a Sierra Leonean-American, upon her return to Sierra Leone.

true africa
Nadine Cookson

Top 10 Most Popular South African Music Singles

South Africa had an entertaining year in 2016, with some of the best music from various artists across the country. Here are 10 singles that were popular with music lovers and received extensive airplay on radio, with some of the artists winning awards for their work.

africa.com
Kwesta's music video for Ngudu

What a Hunter-Gatherer Diet Does to the Body in Just Three Days

Immersion with the Hadza people, hunter-gatherers in remote northern Tanzania, affords the author an opportunity to test the impact of this diet on gastrointestinal health, and the results are astounding.

cnn
Hadza people, hunter-gatherers in remote northern Tanzania

Hafeez Floris Uses Street Photography to Subvert Cultural Stereotypes

South African photographer, Hafeez Floris, uses his lens to show that life in Soweto and Manenberg is much more than the stereotypical strife and violence on which mainstream media dwells.

Design Indaba
South African photographer

Awesome Tapes from Africa Brings Musical Treasure Trove to Gramps

Miami is the latest city to experience the amazing variety of “lost” African music that Awesome Tapes from Africa has painstakingly catalogued and promoted to a global audience.

miami new times
Awesome Tapes from Africa

The Chibok Girls: Novelist Helon Habila Tells the Story of Those Kidnapped by Boko Haram

Novelist Helon Habila combines her craft of storytelling with gritty journalism to tell the true story of the girls kidnapped by Boko Haram.

okayafrica
Novelist Helon Habila's book

From She to Sheena: Can Modern Audiences Ignore the Jungle Queen’s Racist Roots?

Learn about the origins of the comics’ jungle queen and how her character and complexion are changing.

the guardian
the origins of the comics' jungle queen
