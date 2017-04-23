africa.com number one story

Top 5 Interior Designers From South Africa

South Africa has a wealth of interior designers that bring contemporary African design to the fore while decorating residential and commercial spaces in a practical and beautiful way.

 

africa.com
SA Interior Designer
africa.com number two story

Africa’s Avant-Garde Architecture: A Symbol Of Independence

A new exhibit at New York’s Center for Architecture showcases the exuberant embrace of modern architecture in 5 African countries post independence.

CNN
Muhammadu Buhari

‘Afro-Portraitism’ Is The New Black Art Movement You Need To Know

Artist and curator, Hamed Maine, has launched an inspiring collaboration of artists seeking to showcase the diversity of self-expression in the African diaspora.

okayafrica
The San People

With ‘Kalushi,’ South Africans Finally Get To Portray Themselves In A Film About The Anti-Apartheid Struggle

A new film about a South African freedom fighter bears the unique hallmark of being the first film about the anti-apartheid struggle to be told, performed and produced by South Africans.

quartz africa
Dangote Coal Supplies

Celebrating Traditional Nigerian Style

Check out the beautiful fashions from Nigerian design house, Ethnik, which is using its designs to revive an ancient African fabric.

design indaba
Archaeological Site

What Might Fela Think Of Tekno’s Rara?

Fela’s legacy lives on with the new wave of artists espousing Afrobeat.  Listen to Tekno’s latest foray into the musical genre.

music in africa
Morocco Startups

The Customised Shoes Taking South African Culture To The World

Learn how an inspired gift launched a fashion trend that is bringing South African style to the world.

news 24
SweepSouth

Ifetayo Ali-Landing Is The 14-Year-Old Cello Prodigy Who’s About To Take Over Classical Music

Listen to the awe-inspiring talent of the young Nigerian-American cellist bringing a fresh perspective to classical music.

okayafrica
Cameroon's Digital Industry

Two Sisters Aim To Bring A Bit Of Africa, And Some Flavour, To D.C.

Washington is a melting pot of cultures, but two Nigerian-American sisters are seeking to elevate the African offerings and inject some spice into D.C.’s diasporan scene.

washington post
Cyclists Battle Mother Nature

Top 5 African Web Series To Watch

African filmmakers have been taking advantage of the unstoppable genre of web series. We’ve rounded up our top 5 African web series for you to check out. They’re well-written, funny, thought-provoking, and will have you hooked for days.

africa.com
Cairo