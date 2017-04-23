Top 5 Interior Designers From South Africa
South Africa has a wealth of interior designers that bring contemporary African design to the fore while decorating residential and commercial spaces in a practical and beautiful way.
Africa’s Avant-Garde Architecture: A Symbol Of Independence
A new exhibit at New York’s Center for Architecture showcases the exuberant embrace of modern architecture in 5 African countries post independence.
‘Afro-Portraitism’ Is The New Black Art Movement You Need To Know
Artist and curator, Hamed Maine, has launched an inspiring collaboration of artists seeking to showcase the diversity of self-expression in the African diaspora.
With ‘Kalushi,’ South Africans Finally Get To Portray Themselves In A Film About The Anti-Apartheid Struggle
A new film about a South African freedom fighter bears the unique hallmark of being the first film about the anti-apartheid struggle to be told, performed and produced by South Africans.
Celebrating Traditional Nigerian Style
Check out the beautiful fashions from Nigerian design house, Ethnik, which is using its designs to revive an ancient African fabric.
What Might Fela Think Of Tekno’s Rara?
Fela’s legacy lives on with the new wave of artists espousing Afrobeat. Listen to Tekno’s latest foray into the musical genre.
The Customised Shoes Taking South African Culture To The World
Learn how an inspired gift launched a fashion trend that is bringing South African style to the world.
Ifetayo Ali-Landing Is The 14-Year-Old Cello Prodigy Who’s About To Take Over Classical Music
Listen to the awe-inspiring talent of the young Nigerian-American cellist bringing a fresh perspective to classical music.
Two Sisters Aim To Bring A Bit Of Africa, And Some Flavour, To D.C.
Washington is a melting pot of cultures, but two Nigerian-American sisters are seeking to elevate the African offerings and inject some spice into D.C.’s diasporan scene.
Top 5 African Web Series To Watch
African filmmakers have been taking advantage of the unstoppable genre of web series. We’ve rounded up our top 5 African web series for you to check out. They’re well-written, funny, thought-provoking, and will have you hooked for days.