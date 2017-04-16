Five Fun Activities To Entertain The Kids
The Easter weekend is a great time for families to reconnect with each other through exploring new places and doing fun stuff together. If you’re a parent, here are fun ways to keep your children entertained during the Easter weekend.
Being In A True African Wilderness
Zambia is an exceptional safari destination around 30 percent of the country is protected by parks or reserves; accommodation is in small camps or luxury lodges set in beautiful surroundings; and the guides are known to be amongst the best in Africa.
South Africa’s Famous Kruger Region
Pop in at the Simbavati Lodges and enjoy lunch on one of the decks with sweeping views of the bush and riverbed.
You’ll Be Hooked By Fish Hoek’s Charm
You can arrive by train, leave by train, and everything you need for a relaxing holiday is within walking distance.
Travelling To Kenya Just Got Easier
The Magical Kenya Prepaid Travel Card will target West African nationals who travel for corporate, education, medical as well as leisure purposes within Africa.
Get To Know The Sahara Desert Through Adventure Sport
Essaouira, a popular coastal resort known for its port and fortresses made famous by “Game of Thrones.” It’s a huge display of sisterhood, with teams riding in convoy on rooftops as they rolled in for the rally’s awards ceremony.
How Kenyans Celebrate Easter
A survey focusing on travel trends for the Easter weekend, indicate that despite the constraints on the economy, local tourism continues to make its mark with Kenyans still ‘beach-bound’ for the Easter weekend.
An Elephant Sanctuary In Tsavo
The DSWT elephant rehabilitation project is a world famous, conservation initiative. Their “phase one” elephant orphanage is along Magadi Road. They take in and care for young elephants orphaned by poachers, abandoned or badly injured.
The Perfect Honeymoon Spot
George and Amal Clooney and Prince William and Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, could easily have gone anywhere on earth for their honeymoons but both celebrated couples chose to come to North Island, Wilderness Safaris’ private island in the Indian Ocean off the East Africa coast.
Meet The First African To Fly Solo Around The World
If there’s anything that every pilot will tell you is hard to achieve, it’s flying solo around the world. In fact, only 114 people have been able to accomplish this incredible feat.