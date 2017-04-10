African Aesthetic And Scandinavian Sensibilities
Get the inside scoop on the latest design collaboration between Ikea and Design Indaba, which is blending the best of African and Scandinavian design.
Meet the African Models Breaking Barriers
It’s taken a long time for African models to get an equal footing on the world’s fashion runways, but thanks to these trailblazers, progress is being made one glamorous step at a time.
No One Can Take Your Story,’ Yinka Ilori on Telling Narratives Through Furniture Design
British-Nigerian furniture designer, Yinka Ilori, explains how he channels his cultural influences into his creations, and the importance of using design as a tool for storytelling.
This Young Designer Stole the Show at South African Fashion Week
See the new collection by SA designer, Thebe Magugu, that made heads turn and minds think at the latest South African Fashion Week.
Karidja Toure And The New Wave Of French ‘It’ Girls Of African Heritage
With Africa on everyone’s style radar, is it any wonder that France’s latest ‘it’ girls all share African ancestry? Learn who’s on the “A” list.
The Photographer Giving Africans In India A Voice
As a means of combating racism in India, photographer Mahesh Shantaram, decided to focus his lens on the problem.
The Hustle: A Playlist Of Anthems For Africa’s Dreamers & Doers
Listen to the tracks on okayafrica’s latest playlist, which pay tribute to Africa’s dreamers and doers.
Ethiopian Refugee Living In Edmonton Takes His Own Story To The Big Screen
Zekarias Mesfin knows first hand the plight of the refugee, and his story is now being shared with the world in a new film.
Montreal’s H’Sao Draws Inspiration From The Band’s African Homeland
Hear the music of Montreal’s H’Sao, which draws inspiration from the bands roots in Chad.
Huge Presence of Sub Sahara Africa’s Cultural Relics in China’s National Museum
Learn about the treasure trove of African antiquities that stock the halls of China’s National Museum.