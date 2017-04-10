africa.com number one story

African Aesthetic And Scandinavian Sensibilities

Get the inside scoop on the latest design collaboration between Ikea and Design Indaba, which is blending the best of African and Scandinavian design.

 

design indaba
Ethiopian Landfill
africa.com number two story

Meet the African Models Breaking Barriers

It’s taken a long time for African models to get an equal footing on the world’s fashion runways, but thanks to these trailblazers, progress is being made one glamorous step at a time.

 

CNN
Muhammadu Buhari

No One Can Take Your Story,’ Yinka Ilori on Telling Narratives Through Furniture Design

British-Nigerian furniture designer, Yinka Ilori, explains how he channels his cultural influences into his creations, and the importance of using design as a tool for storytelling.

okayafrica
The San People

This Young Designer Stole the Show at South African Fashion Week

See the new collection by SA designer, Thebe Magugu, that made heads turn and minds think at the latest South African Fashion Week.

essence
Dangote Coal Supplies

Karidja Toure And The New Wave Of French ‘It’ Girls Of African Heritage

With Africa on everyone’s style radar, is it any wonder that France’s latest ‘it’ girls all share African ancestry?  Learn who’s on the “A” list.

true africa
Archaeological Site

The Photographer Giving Africans In India A Voice

As a means of combating racism in India, photographer Mahesh Shantaram, decided to focus his lens on the problem.

cnn
Morocco Startups

The Hustle: A Playlist Of Anthems For Africa’s Dreamers & Doers

Listen to the tracks on okayafrica’s latest playlist, which pay tribute to Africa’s dreamers and doers.

okayafrica
SweepSouth

Ethiopian Refugee Living In Edmonton Takes His Own Story To The Big Screen

Zekarias Mesfin knows first hand the plight of the refugee, and his story is now being shared with the world in a new film.

CBC
Cameroon's Digital Industry

Montreal’s H’Sao Draws Inspiration From The Band’s African Homeland

Hear the music of Montreal’s H’Sao, which draws inspiration from the bands roots in Chad.

straight
Cyclists Battle Mother Nature

Huge Presence of Sub Sahara Africa’s Cultural Relics in China’s National Museum

Learn about the treasure trove of African antiquities that stock the halls of China’s National Museum.

front page africa
Cairo