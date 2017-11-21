Top 10 Lifestyle News

These Young African Visionaries Made Forbes’ 30 Under 30 List
They’re young, they’re African, and they’re making a difference. Check out the inspiring African talents that Forbes included in their annual ’30 Under 30′ List.
Top 10 Ladies Fashion Trends for Summer in Africa
Start planning your summer wardrobe now with a look at the trends emerging from some of Africa‘s hottest designers.
Cape Town Is The First City In Africa To Be Named A UNESCO City Of Design
Lost African And Oceanic Treasures Set To Fetch $8 Million At Auction
Considered the creme de la creme of African and Oceanic art, the personal collection of Pierre Verite is headed to auction at Christie’s.
Theater: ‘School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play’
A new play explores the funny and fierce at a girls’ school in Ghana where mean girls rule the roost.
Performa 17: The Nest Collective Explores Afrofuturism, Black Silence And Protest In Film
Check out the new films that debuted at Performa in New York, which explore a range of issues dealing with African identity.
Chinua Achebe: Why Google Honoured Him
This past Thursday, Google changed its logo to honor, Chinua Achebe, on what would have been his 87th birthday. Learn why they chose to celebrate this great African storyteller.
The Ghost of Jozi: Our Abandoned Landmarks
Learn about the history of Johannesburg’s big building booms and the architectural landmarks that now sit vacant.
Africa‘s Growing Art Scene Turns To Private Funding
With an explosion of interest in African art, a number of African collectors are seeking to protect their collections by establishing their own museums.
Edun’s Designs Draw Inspiration From AfricaThe Way You’re Supposed To
Many designers of Africa-inspired fashion are accused of cultural appropriation, but Edun seems to get it right. Take a look at some of the line’s latest looks.