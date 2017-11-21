Array ( [0] => thumbnail [1] => medium [2] => medium_large [3] => large )
Top 10 Lifestyle News

By |Archives, Top10 LIFESTYLE|
africa.com number one story

These Young African Visionaries Made Forbes’ 30 Under 30 List

They’re young, they’re African, and they’re making a difference.  Check out the inspiring African talents that Forbes included in their annual ’30 Under 30′ List.

okayafrica
BBC Host Zeinab Badawi
africa.com number two story

Top 10 Ladies Fashion Trends for Summer in Africa

Start planning your summer wardrobe now with a look at the trends emerging from some of Africa‘s hottest designers.

africa.com
NDEBELE CHOKER

Cape Town Is The First City In Africa To Be Named A UNESCO City Of Design

In recognition of its dedication to using design to transform society, Cape Town has been named a UNESCO City of Design, the first in Africa.
design indaba
sitting outside the MOCCA

Lost African And Oceanic Treasures Set To Fetch $8 Million At Auction

Considered the creme de la creme of African and Oceanic art, the personal collection of Pierre Verite is headed to auction at Christie’s.

true africa
art on auction

Theater: ‘School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play’

A new play explores the funny and fierce at a girls’ school in Ghana where mean girls rule the roost.

vulture
School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play

Performa 17: The Nest Collective Explores Afrofuturism, Black Silence And Protest In Film

Check out the new films that debuted at Performa in New York, which explore a range of issues dealing with African identity.

okayafrica
he Nest Collective Explores Afrofuturism,

Chinua Achebe: Why Google Honoured Him

This past Thursday, Google changed its logo to honor, Chinua Achebe, on what would have been his 87th birthday.  Learn why they chose to celebrate this great African storyteller.

al jazeera
Cole Ndelu

The Ghost of Jozi: Our Abandoned Landmarks

Learn about the history of Johannesburg’s big building booms and the architectural landmarks that now sit vacant.

design indaba
Johannesburg's big building

Africa‘s Growing Art Scene Turns To Private Funding

With an explosion of interest in African art, a number of African collectors are seeking to protect their collections by establishing their own museums.

financial times
African collectors

Edun’s Designs Draw Inspiration From AfricaThe Way You’re Supposed To

Many designers of Africa-inspired fashion are accused of cultural appropriation, but Edun seems to get it right. Take a look at some of the line’s latest looks.

konbini
Francis Ker

