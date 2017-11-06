Top 10 Lifestyle News

PROFILE: Trésor Riziki – Multi Platinum-selling Artist In South Africa
One cannot mention the African millennial sound without mentioning Tresor. From music video channels to night clubs, Tresor’s music has become the soundtrack of the Afropolitan.
Inside The Lab Rewriting The Origins Of Humanity
A recent discovery in Morocco is prompting scientists to rethink the origin of the human species. While Africa may still be the cradle of civilization, the location of its inception has now been called into question.
The Best Street Style At Lagos Fashion And Design Week 2017
“For Africans, Homegrown Science Fiction Can Be A Will To Power”
Check out this inspiring TED talk by Nnedi Okorafor, a rising star in the sci-fi world, who shares her thoughts on how transformative the genre can be for Africans.
Cote D’Ivoire-Based Artist, Kadarik, Uses Pop Art As Social Commentary
What can cartoon characters teach us about modern society? Ivorian artist, Kadarik, has interspersed their imagery into his art to convey powerful messages.
In Two Award-Winning African Folk Tales, Water Is A Common Thread
Two recent children’s books about Africa are garnering huge praise and share a common theme about the importance of water.
Modern Tech, Rising Middle Class Drive Cinema Revival In Africa
In a departure from trends seen elsewhere in the world, cinemas are staging a rebirth in Africa with technology and a burgeoning middle class contributing to its growth.
Burundi Bans Women Drummers, Loses the Beat
Protecting a cultural legacy or a exploiting it for profit? These are the debates raging in Burundi in light of the president’s recent banning of female drummers from official events.
Jochen Zeitz On His New Museum Of African Art
In this Q&A, WWD gets to know Jochen Zeitz and his plans for showcasing African art at his new museum in Cape Town.
Multidisciplinary Artist Robin Rhode Brings His Drawing Process To Life
Get the inside scoop on the rebirth of the Cumbe Center for African and Diaspora Dance.