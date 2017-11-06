Array ( [0] => thumbnail [1] => medium [2] => medium_large [3] => large )
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagramLinkedin

Top 10 Lifestyle News

By |Archives, Top10 LIFESTYLE|
africa.com number one story

PROFILE: Trésor Riziki – Multi Platinum-selling Artist In South Africa

One cannot mention the African millennial sound without mentioning Tresor. From music video channels to night clubs, Tresor’s music has become the soundtrack of the Afropolitan.

africa.com
Trésor Riziki
africa.com number two story

Inside The Lab Rewriting The Origins Of Humanity

A recent discovery in Morocco is prompting scientists to rethink the origin of the human species.  While Africa may still be the cradle of civilization, the location of its inception has now been called into question.

cnn
Oldest Fossils of Homo Sapiens_Morocco

The Best Street Style At Lagos Fashion And Design Week 2017

During the latest Lagos Fashion and Design Week, Vogue took notice of the amazing street style on display in Nigeria’s capital.
vogue
street wear at Lagos fashion week

“For Africans, Homegrown Science Fiction Can Be A Will To Power”

Check out this inspiring TED talk by Nnedi Okorafor, a rising star in the sci-fi world, who shares her thoughts on how transformative the genre can be for Africans.

okayafrica
TED talk by Nnedi Okorafor

Cote D’Ivoire-Based Artist, Kadarik, Uses Pop Art As Social Commentary

What can cartoon characters teach us about modern society?  Ivorian artist, Kadarik, has interspersed their imagery into his art to convey powerful messages.

design indaba
Kadarik, Uses Pop Art As Social Commentary

In Two Award-Winning African Folk Tales, Water Is A Common Thread

Two recent children’s books about Africa are garnering huge praise and share a common theme about the importance of water.

washington post
children's books about Africa

Modern Tech, Rising Middle Class Drive Cinema Revival In Africa

In a departure from trends seen elsewhere in the world, cinemas are staging a rebirth in Africa with technology and a burgeoning middle class contributing to its growth.

the daily mail
people watching a movie

Burundi Bans Women Drummers, Loses the Beat

Protecting a cultural legacy or a exploiting it for profit?  These are the debates raging in Burundi in light of the president’s recent banning of female drummers from official events.

okayafrica
traditional ceremony in Burundi

Jochen Zeitz On His New Museum Of African Art

In this Q&A, WWD gets to know Jochen Zeitz and his plans for showcasing African art at his new museum in Cape Town.

wwd
owner of new african museum

Multidisciplinary Artist Robin Rhode Brings His Drawing Process To Life

Get the inside scoop on the rebirth of the Cumbe Center for African and Diaspora Dance.

broadway
Cumbe Center for African and Diaspora Dance

About the Author:

identicon
A group of writers and creative minds who work together to produce interesting stories and multimedia content based on business, lifestyle, travel and current news from all 54 African countries.

Related Posts