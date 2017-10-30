Top 10 Lifestyle News

Array ( [0] => thumbnail [1] => medium [2] => medium_large [3] => large )
africa.com number one story

The Powerful Stories That Shaped Africa

In this fascinating TED talk, Gus Casely Hayford recounts some amazing moments in African history, which you were probably never taught.

TED
Gus Casely Hayford
africa.com number two story

A Nasty Boy Magazine’s ‘Creative Class of 2018’ Highlights 40 African Creatives Who Are Disrupting the Status Quo

Known for pushing boundaries, Nigerian magazine ‘A Nasty Boy’ has assembled its picks for 40 African creatives who are charting new ground and redefining the playbook.

okayafrica
Creative Class of 2018

Kenya’s Ambitious New Weapon Of Art Endorses Social Change

Learn about the Mau Mau Collective and how it has developed a network of artists whose collaborative efforts are contributing to serious social change.

Egypt today
Mau Mau Collective

The Women Risking Their Lives To Fight Homophobia In Africa

See how two female playwrights have banded together to develop works that aim to promote understanding and fight homophobia across Africa.

cnn
two female playwrights

Nigeria’s Solo Debut At The Venice Biennale

Curated by Adenrele Sonariwo and Emmanuel Iduma, the Nigerian exhibition at the 57th Venice Biennale, titled How about now?, features a rich multi-layered journey showcasing the country’s past, present and future, with an emphasis on the present, or as preferred by the artists, “the now.”

africa.com
Edson Chagas images taken in Luanda

Swan Lake In Africa

Through a careful fusion of classical ballet with African dance, South African choreographer, Dada Masilo, aims to shine a light on the sexism that persists in ballet and African society.

strait times
a careful fusion of classical ballet with African dance

Cape Town’s Hot New Food Scene

Word is out that Cape Town is a true foodie destination.  Get an inside look at the amazing variety of cuisine that has everyone talking and planning a visit.

billionaire
Food Scene

A Mother’s Quest: Alain Gomis’ ‘Felicite’ Chronicles An African Woman’s Drive To Save Her Son

Recently screening at the New York Film Festival, Alain Gomis’ ‘Felicite’ is a powerfully original film set in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

film journal
Alain Gomis' 'Felicite' Chronicles An African Woman's Drive To Save Her Son

Video: Looking At The Roots Of IsiPantsula Culture Through Some Of Its Leading Voices

More than just a dance, IsiPantsula has developed into a cultural movement embraced by South African youth.

okayafrica
More than just a dance, IsiPantsula has developed into a cultural movement

Multidisciplinary Artist Robin Rhode Brings His Drawing Process To Life

See the amazing presentation at Design Indaba by multi-disciplinary artist Robin Rhode, who utilized dance (among other things) to illustrate the intricacies of his artistic process.

design indaba
Multidisciplinary Artist

