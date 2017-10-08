Array ( [0] => thumbnail [1] => medium [2] => medium_large [3] => large )
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagramLinkedin

Top 10 Lifestyle News

By |Archives, Top10 LIFESTYLE|
africa.com number one story

African Architecture Awards: A Celebration Of Africa’s Best Architects

See the winners of the latest African Architecture Awards, which earned their prizes not only for design excellence, but also ethics and societal impact.

Elle Decoration south africa
Contenders for Africa's best buildings
africa.com number two story

8 Recent Times Fashion Brands Used African Designs Without Including Africans

Shouldn’t we all give credit where credit is due? Check out these recent fashion launches, which clearly derived inspiration from African design, but never made a peep about Africa.

okayafrica
Models on the runway

Damian Marley Promotes African Pride Over Prejudice In ‘Stony Hill To Addis’ Doc

A new documentary by musician Damian Marley traces the spiritual and musical connection between Africa and Jamaica.

wesa.fm
A new documentary by musician Damian Marley

Pearl Recycling Is Turning Nigeria’s Discarded Waste Into Stunning Furniture And Home Decor

Upcycling is a trend that’s been taking hold in many parts of the globe, but it’s being perfected by the talented team behind Nigeria’s Pearl Recycling.

design indaba
Discarded Waste Into Stunning Furniture And Home Decor

Ayo Talks Of Musical Rebirth, Self-Reflection And Her New Album

Nigerian-German songstress, Ayo, has just released a new album, which is the product of a great deal of soul searching.

true africa
Nigerian-German songstress, Ayo

This Guinea Bissau Artist Uses His Art To Draw Attention To Social Issues

Color, or gradations thereof, feature prominently in artist Nu Barreto’s work and serve as a parallel for the distinctions assigned to skin color in Guinea Bissau.

design indaba
Guinea Bissau Artist's work

JJ Johnson Spreads Afro-Asian Cuisine at Chef’s Club Residency

October’s the month to taste the Afro-Asian cuisine fusion by chef JJ Johnson at NYC’s Chef’s Club.

food & wine
cuisine fusion by chef JJ Johnson

Rosario Dawson’s Brand Injects African-Inspired Style Into New York Fashion Week

See the latest Africa-inspired fashions from Rosario Dawson at the latest New York Fashion Week.

true africa
Rosario Dawson's Brand Injects African-Inspired Style

London Through Ghanaian Eyes

As part of the BBC’s ‘Letters from Africa’ series, Ghanaian journalist, Elizabeth Ohene, shares some humorous and telling perspectives about the differences and similarities between London and Accra.

bbc
People in the streets of London

Rina Mushonga Effortlessly Straddles Genres And Identities

Listen to the latest release from Zimbabwean musician, Rina Mushonga, which defies all categorization, apart from something you need to hear.

noisey
Zimbabwean Artist

Related Posts