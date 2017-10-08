Top 10 Lifestyle News

African Architecture Awards: A Celebration Of Africa’s Best Architects
See the winners of the latest African Architecture Awards, which earned their prizes not only for design excellence, but also ethics and societal impact.
8 Recent Times Fashion Brands Used African Designs Without Including Africans
Shouldn’t we all give credit where credit is due? Check out these recent fashion launches, which clearly derived inspiration from African design, but never made a peep about Africa.
Damian Marley Promotes African Pride Over Prejudice In ‘Stony Hill To Addis’ Doc
A new documentary by musician Damian Marley traces the spiritual and musical connection between Africa and Jamaica.
Pearl Recycling Is Turning Nigeria’s Discarded Waste Into Stunning Furniture And Home Decor
Upcycling is a trend that’s been taking hold in many parts of the globe, but it’s being perfected by the talented team behind Nigeria’s Pearl Recycling.
Ayo Talks Of Musical Rebirth, Self-Reflection And Her New Album
Nigerian-German songstress, Ayo, has just released a new album, which is the product of a great deal of soul searching.
This Guinea Bissau Artist Uses His Art To Draw Attention To Social Issues
Color, or gradations thereof, feature prominently in artist Nu Barreto’s work and serve as a parallel for the distinctions assigned to skin color in Guinea Bissau.
JJ Johnson Spreads Afro-Asian Cuisine at Chef’s Club Residency
October’s the month to taste the Afro-Asian cuisine fusion by chef JJ Johnson at NYC’s Chef’s Club.
Rosario Dawson’s Brand Injects African-Inspired Style Into New York Fashion Week
See the latest Africa-inspired fashions from Rosario Dawson at the latest New York Fashion Week.
London Through Ghanaian Eyes
As part of the BBC’s ‘Letters from Africa’ series, Ghanaian journalist, Elizabeth Ohene, shares some humorous and telling perspectives about the differences and similarities between London and Accra.
Rina Mushonga Effortlessly Straddles Genres And Identities
Listen to the latest release from Zimbabwean musician, Rina Mushonga, which defies all categorization, apart from something you need to hear.