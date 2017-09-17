Top 10 Lifestyle News

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagramLinkedin

africa.com number one story

Cape Town’s Zeitz MOCAA Is Africa’s Most Important Museum Opening In A Century

Get a peek inside the soon-to-open Zeitz Museum of Contemporary African Art, which will be the largest museum and most important museum of its kind in Africa.

conde nast traveler
zeitz museum in cape town
africa.com number two story

The Top 11 African Womenswear Designers You Need To Know

With African fashion booming, it can be difficult to sort through the many offerings, but here’s a list of the womenswear designers who should be at the top of your list.

okayafrica
womenswear designers

Top Picks For The 2017 Africa Architecture Awards

Take a look at Design Indaba’s picks for the most promising entries in the latest Africa Architecture Awards.

design indaba
Contenders for African awards

Hallmark House: Layers Of Luxury, Icon Of Transformation

The building consists of a sprawling and spread-out view of the City of Gold, which provides residents with a unique and special connection with the city.

africa.com
Hallmark House terrace

Newly Unearthed Ancient Tomb With Mummies Unveiled In Egypt

Take a video tour of the fascinating finds within the latest Egyptian tomb discovered near Luxor.

cnn
Newly Unearthed Ancient Tomb

Here’s What Some Of Our Favourite African Bloggers Are Saying About Fenty Beauty

Hear what African beauty bloggers have to say about Rihanna’s newest cosmetics launch.

okayafrica
Rihanna's newest cosmetics launch

Nigeria’s Yemi Alade Opens Up About Her Rise To Afropop Superstardom & Her Unique Connection With Her Fans

She’s at the top of the charts and adored by her fans. Get to know the person behind the musical superstar known as Yemi Alade.

essence
Nigerian Songstress

Throne Of Gods: A Video Game Based On West African Mythology

West African mythology continues to provide inspiration for those in the sci-fi space as witnessed by a new video game, called Throne of Gods.

design indaba
A Video Game Based On West African Mythology

Hip Hop Dance Film Set For Release In South Africa

See the amazing moves on display in the latest hip hop dance film to emerge from South Africa, ‘Pop Lock N’ Roll.’

music in Africa
latest hip hop dance film to emerge from South Africa

Citi Bike Honours South African Culture With Street Mural

See the beautiful street mural that Citi Bikes commissioned to honor South African artist, Esther Mahlangu.

metro
South African Ndebele artist

