Top 10 Lifestyle News

Cape Town’s Zeitz MOCAA Is Africa’s Most Important Museum Opening In A Century
Get a peek inside the soon-to-open Zeitz Museum of Contemporary African Art, which will be the largest museum and most important museum of its kind in Africa.
The Top 11 African Womenswear Designers You Need To Know
With African fashion booming, it can be difficult to sort through the many offerings, but here’s a list of the womenswear designers who should be at the top of your list.
Top Picks For The 2017 Africa Architecture Awards
Take a look at Design Indaba’s picks for the most promising entries in the latest Africa Architecture Awards.
Hallmark House: Layers Of Luxury, Icon Of Transformation
The building consists of a sprawling and spread-out view of the City of Gold, which provides residents with a unique and special connection with the city.
Newly Unearthed Ancient Tomb With Mummies Unveiled In Egypt
Take a video tour of the fascinating finds within the latest Egyptian tomb discovered near Luxor.
Here’s What Some Of Our Favourite African Bloggers Are Saying About Fenty Beauty
Hear what African beauty bloggers have to say about Rihanna’s newest cosmetics launch.
Nigeria’s Yemi Alade Opens Up About Her Rise To Afropop Superstardom & Her Unique Connection With Her Fans
She’s at the top of the charts and adored by her fans. Get to know the person behind the musical superstar known as Yemi Alade.
Throne Of Gods: A Video Game Based On West African Mythology
West African mythology continues to provide inspiration for those in the sci-fi space as witnessed by a new video game, called Throne of Gods.
Hip Hop Dance Film Set For Release In South Africa
See the amazing moves on display in the latest hip hop dance film to emerge from South Africa, ‘Pop Lock N’ Roll.’
Citi Bike Honours South African Culture With Street Mural
See the beautiful street mural that Citi Bikes commissioned to honor South African artist, Esther Mahlangu.