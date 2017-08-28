FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagramLinkedin

Top 10 Lifestyle News

africa.com number one story

Here’s What African Millennials Are Really Concerned About

What happens when you invite young African photographers to share an image of what concerns them most about their country? The results may surprise you.

cnn
young African photographers
africa.com number two story

It’s Africa’s Time for Animation

South Africa’s Triggerfish studios has steadily grown to be a major powerhouse in the world of animation thanks to a potent combination of drive and talent, and their success is carving a path for African storytellers.

Forbes Africa
a path for African storytellers

Aissa Maiga: the French African Actress Trying to Conquer Hollywood

After an impressive run at Cannes, Senegal-born actress, Aissa Maiga, is setting her sights on Hollywood.

true africa
Senegal-born actress

The Artist is Present: Dennis Osadebe on Afrofuturism and Questioning What ‘African Art’ Really Means

Through conversation with Nigerian artist, Dennis Osadebe, okayafrica attempts to frame the genre of ‘Afrofuturism’ and what it means to be an African artist.

okayafrica
Nigerian Artist on Afrofuturism

The Slave Calendar Retells the Story of South Africa’s Slave Trade

A new ad campaign is gaining critical acclaim for the way in which it sheds light on South Africa’s history of slavery.

Design Indaba
ad campaign on South Africa's history of slavery

A New Compilation Uncovers Treasures from 70s and 80s Somalia

African music lovers are in for a treat with the release of a new music compilation ‘Sweet as Broken Dates: Lost Somali Tapes From the Horn of Africa.’

Chicago Reader
Treasures from 70s and 80s Somalia

South Africa’s Baxter Theatre: ‘The World Just Sees Apartheid – Our Season Aims to Change That

With a platform in Edinburgh, Scotland, South Africa’s Baxter Theatre is an ambassador for the country’s creativity.

the stage
South African Theatre cast

This Proposed Museum Would Celebrate Brazil’s African Heritage – Finally

With the launch of CASA Africa-Brasil, Brazil is finally embracing its African heritage, which was long repressed or ignored.

okayafrica
Brazil is finally embracing its African heritage

Blinky Bill Brings African Musical Expression to the Design Indaba Stage

Kenyan musician, ‘Blinky Bill’ aka Bill Sellanga embraces the diversity that is African music and champions against the notion that African music has to sound a certain way.

design indaba
Kenyan musician, 'Blinky Bill' aka Bill

African Music Fans Turned Up in Style at This Weekend’s Festival in Coney Island

See the high style on display at the recent One Africa Music Fest in Coney Island.

GQ Style
Funky shoes
By |Top10 LIFESTYLE|

