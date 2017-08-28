Top 10 Lifestyle News

Here’s What African Millennials Are Really Concerned About
What happens when you invite young African photographers to share an image of what concerns them most about their country? The results may surprise you.
It’s Africa’s Time for Animation
South Africa’s Triggerfish studios has steadily grown to be a major powerhouse in the world of animation thanks to a potent combination of drive and talent, and their success is carving a path for African storytellers.
Aissa Maiga: the French African Actress Trying to Conquer Hollywood
After an impressive run at Cannes, Senegal-born actress, Aissa Maiga, is setting her sights on Hollywood.
The Artist is Present: Dennis Osadebe on Afrofuturism and Questioning What ‘African Art’ Really Means
Through conversation with Nigerian artist, Dennis Osadebe, okayafrica attempts to frame the genre of ‘Afrofuturism’ and what it means to be an African artist.
The Slave Calendar Retells the Story of South Africa’s Slave Trade
A new ad campaign is gaining critical acclaim for the way in which it sheds light on South Africa’s history of slavery.
A New Compilation Uncovers Treasures from 70s and 80s Somalia
African music lovers are in for a treat with the release of a new music compilation ‘Sweet as Broken Dates: Lost Somali Tapes From the Horn of Africa.’
South Africa’s Baxter Theatre: ‘The World Just Sees Apartheid – Our Season Aims to Change That
With a platform in Edinburgh, Scotland, South Africa’s Baxter Theatre is an ambassador for the country’s creativity.
This Proposed Museum Would Celebrate Brazil’s African Heritage – Finally
With the launch of CASA Africa-Brasil, Brazil is finally embracing its African heritage, which was long repressed or ignored.
Blinky Bill Brings African Musical Expression to the Design Indaba Stage
Kenyan musician, ‘Blinky Bill’ aka Bill Sellanga embraces the diversity that is African music and champions against the notion that African music has to sound a certain way.
African Music Fans Turned Up in Style at This Weekend’s Festival in Coney Island
See the high style on display at the recent One Africa Music Fest in Coney Island.