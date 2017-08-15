Top 10 Lifestyle News

What Exactly is Nigeria’s New ‘Pon Pon’ Sound?
Pon Pon’ is one of the newest Nigerian musical genres to emerge, and here’s everything you need to know about it.
South African Theatre Maker Ameera Conrad Brings Marginalised Voices to the Forefront
She’s only recently graduated from college, but Ameera Conrad is already a star in South Africa’s theatre world thanks to her thought-provoking work.
A One-Time Prison Warden Shares Her First Love with Kids: The Arts
In an innovative approach to self-empowerment, former prison warden, Alexandreena Dixon teaches kids about African culture and values, and the results have been astounding.
Hotel Opens Inside David Adjaye’s First Residential Tower in Africa
See the interiors of the swank new hotel within starchitect David Adjaye’s first residential project in Africa.
With Arms Uncrossed: African Super-Duo Amadou & Mariam Celebrate Decades of Exploration on La Confusion
Get a closer look at the musical power couple, Amadou and Mariam, as they reflect on their brilliant careers and the influences that shaped their newest album.
#Goals: Re-Imagining an Africa Where Gender and Sexuality Are Fluid
The debate about traditional African values rages on, but pre-colonial history would seem to indicate the potential for a future with greater gender equality and fluidity.
A Photoshoot on the Possibilities of Post-Colonial Zimbabwe in the Streets of Harare
A photoshoot on the streets of Harare addresses issues of freedom and the progress achieved since colonial independence.
Samson Kambalu on Nyau Cinema and the Art of Fractured Storytelling
Influenced as a youth by Malawi’s public screenings of Hollywood action films, artist and filmmaker, Samson Kambalu, has adopted a similar fragmented style for his short films.
Birdie Spreads Her Musical Wings
She may sing in many languages, but Birdie’s music always manages to communicate universal messages.
South Africa’s Untold Stories to Take Flight
A new book publisher is giving voice to a range of stories previously overlooked in South Africa.