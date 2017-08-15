FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagramLinkedin

Top 10 Lifestyle News

africa.com number one story

What Exactly is Nigeria’s New ‘Pon Pon’ Sound?

Pon Pon’ is one of the newest Nigerian musical genres to emerge, and here’s everything you need to know about it.

okayafrica
Davido's new video
africa.com number two story

South African Theatre Maker Ameera Conrad Brings Marginalised Voices to the Forefront

She’s only recently graduated from college, but Ameera Conrad is already a star in South Africa’s theatre world thanks to her thought-provoking work.

design indaba
South African Theatre Maker

A One-Time Prison Warden Shares Her First Love with Kids: The Arts

In an innovative approach to self-empowerment, former prison warden, Alexandreena Dixon teaches kids about African culture and values, and the results have been astounding.

christian science monitor
former prison warden

Hotel Opens Inside David Adjaye’s First Residential Tower in Africa

See the interiors of the swank new hotel within starchitect David Adjaye’s first residential project in Africa.

the spaces
interiors of the swank new hotel

With Arms Uncrossed: African Super-Duo Amadou & Mariam Celebrate Decades of Exploration on La Confusion

Get a closer look at the musical power couple, Amadou and Mariam, as they reflect on their brilliant careers and the influences that shaped their newest album.

The Stranger
African musical power couple

#Goals: Re-Imagining an Africa Where Gender and Sexuality Are Fluid

The debate about traditional African values rages on, but pre-colonial history would seem to indicate the potential for a future with greater gender equality and fluidity.

okayafrica
debate about traditional African values

A Photoshoot on the Possibilities of Post-Colonial Zimbabwe in the Streets of Harare

A photoshoot on the streets of Harare addresses issues of freedom and the progress achieved since colonial independence.

true africa
A photoshoot on the streets of Harare

Samson Kambalu on Nyau Cinema and the Art of Fractured Storytelling

Influenced as a youth by Malawi’s public screenings of Hollywood action films, artist and filmmaker, Samson Kambalu, has adopted a similar fragmented style for his short films.

design indaba
Samson Kambalu new film

Birdie Spreads Her Musical Wings Birdie Spreads Her Musical Wings

She may sing in many languages, but Birdie’s music always manages to communicate universal messages.

iol
musician

South Africa’s Untold Stories to Take Flight

A new book publisher is giving voice to a range of stories previously overlooked in South Africa.

beautiful news
new book publisher
