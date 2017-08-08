FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagramLinkedin

Top 10 Lifestyle News

africa.com number one story

150 Records by Amazing African Women You Should Listen To

Elevate your spirits and your knowledge of awesome African music by listening to these great albums by African women.

okayafrica
awesome African music
africa.com number two story

Dokter and Misses on Bringing Their Weird Dream to Life on Stage

The duo behind South African design powerhouse Dokter and Misses views their success as a sort of weird dream, and they recently staged a show in an effort to explain it.

design indaba
The duo behind South African design powerhouse

Ed Sheeran’s Video of ‘Bibia Be Ye Ye’ Will Make You Admire African Culture

A chance at musical collaboration originally brought Ed Sheeran to Ghana.  He so loved the people he met and the beauty he found that he staged his latest musical video there.

news 18
Ed Sheeran's Video of 'Bibia Be Ye Ye'

A Dangerous Boat Ride to a Better Life in ‘Al-Shaqaf’

A new play from Tunisian/Canadian producers tackles the thorny issues and emotional trauma involving mass migration from the Middle East and Africa.

american theatre
A new play from Tunisian/Canadian producers

Why Arts & Culture is Key to Workforce Development

According to a report recently published by the United Nations, arts and culture is an unappreciated form of creating sustainable jobs in cities around the world, and especially in Africa.

africa.com
Shooting a scene in Nollywood

#Goals: Bolanle Austen-Peters is the Woman Behind West End’s First Nigerian Musical

Get to know Nigeria’s Bolanle Austen-Peters, a former attorney, who has become one of Nigeria’s most important theatrical producers and is now mounting London’s first Nigerian musical.

okayafrica
London's first Nigerian musical

Explore African Culture and Solve Puzzles in ‘Rangi’ – Now Available on Rift

Check out the new virtual reality game, Rangi, which lets players solve puzzles and learn about African culture at the same time.

 

oculus
new virtual reality game

The Creators of Krotoa on Leading an All-Women Team in a Male-Dominated Industry

Sometimes it takes women to tell a woman’s story right.  Learn the story behind the making of acclaimed South African film, Krotoa.

design indaba
the story behind the making of acclaimed South African film

Sankofa Video Books & Cafe Showcases African Culture & History

Learn about Sankofa Video and Books, the Washington, DC destination for those craving a dose of African culture.

american booksellers association
band

Mural Artist ‘Shik Shik’ Brightens Up Somali Shop Fronts

See the vibrant works of Somali muralist, Shik Shik, whose works adorn and enliven the local markets of Mogadishu.

africa news
Francis Ker
