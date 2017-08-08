Top 10 Lifestyle News

150 Records by Amazing African Women You Should Listen To
Elevate your spirits and your knowledge of awesome African music by listening to these great albums by African women.
Dokter and Misses on Bringing Their Weird Dream to Life on Stage
The duo behind South African design powerhouse Dokter and Misses views their success as a sort of weird dream, and they recently staged a show in an effort to explain it.
Ed Sheeran’s Video of ‘Bibia Be Ye Ye’ Will Make You Admire African Culture
A chance at musical collaboration originally brought Ed Sheeran to Ghana. He so loved the people he met and the beauty he found that he staged his latest musical video there.
A Dangerous Boat Ride to a Better Life in ‘Al-Shaqaf’
A new play from Tunisian/Canadian producers tackles the thorny issues and emotional trauma involving mass migration from the Middle East and Africa.
Why Arts & Culture is Key to Workforce Development
According to a report recently published by the United Nations, arts and culture is an unappreciated form of creating sustainable jobs in cities around the world, and especially in Africa.
#Goals: Bolanle Austen-Peters is the Woman Behind West End’s First Nigerian Musical
Get to know Nigeria’s Bolanle Austen-Peters, a former attorney, who has become one of Nigeria’s most important theatrical producers and is now mounting London’s first Nigerian musical.
Explore African Culture and Solve Puzzles in ‘Rangi’ – Now Available on Rift
Check out the new virtual reality game, Rangi, which lets players solve puzzles and learn about African culture at the same time.
The Creators of Krotoa on Leading an All-Women Team in a Male-Dominated Industry
Sometimes it takes women to tell a woman’s story right. Learn the story behind the making of acclaimed South African film, Krotoa.
Sankofa Video Books & Cafe Showcases African Culture & History
Learn about Sankofa Video and Books, the Washington, DC destination for those craving a dose of African culture.
Mural Artist ‘Shik Shik’ Brightens Up Somali Shop Fronts
See the vibrant works of Somali muralist, Shik Shik, whose works adorn and enliven the local markets of Mogadishu.