Top 10 Lifestyle News

How Lupita Nyong’o Transformed Herself into Hollywood’s Newest Superhero

With Marvel’s ‘Black Panther’ set to release in early 2018, Lupita Nyong’o gets another star turn as a powerful African, but this time she plays a superhero.

Turner Prize Goes to Lubaina Himid, Whose Work Depicts African Diaspora

For the first time ever, the UK’s Turner Prize for contemporary art goes to a non-white woman, Lubaina Himid, known for her works about the African diaspora and present day racism.

10 Best Power Lunch Restaurants in South Africa

Looking to rub shoulders with SA’s business elite? We’ve got you covered with our list of the country’s top power lunch spots.

Esu Is Not the Devil; How a Yoruba Deity Got Rebranded

The Aborisa faith, a traditional religion of the Yoruba people, worshipped a host of deities. Learn how colonial influences resulted in one god’s unfortunate rebranding as the devil.

Ugandan Actor in ‘Get Out’ Nabs First Golden Globe Nomination

Get to know Daniel Kaluuya, the British-Ugandan actor who lit up the screen in this year’s disturbingly fascinating film, ‘Get Out,’ and whose performance is nominated for a Golden Globe.

Brit Author Launches Children’s Book About African Royalty

Citing a lack of diversity in children’s literature, British author, Libby Isaacs, set to inspire kids with the true stories of African kings and queens.

These Ghanaian Women Artists Publicly Chart Paths to Healing from Sexual Violence

A mixed media exhibition in Accra aims to address issues of sexual violence towards women in Ghana and aims to aid in the healing process.

Bringing the Arch for Arch to Life

Learn about the making of South Africa’s monument to the beloved Archbishop Desmond Tutu.

BBC Minute: On West African Food – The Next Great Untapped Cuisine?

West African cuisine is popping up all over London and could very well represent the next culinary revolution.

Nyege Nyege: East Africa’s New Wave

Get an inside look at the electronic music scene in East Africa and learn why a collective in Kampala is at the heart of the scene.