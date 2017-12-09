Top 10 Lifestyle News

The Top Ten Kenyan Music Singles
Kenyan music industry has grown by leaps and bounds over the last few years and now and then there is a chart-topping single. Here are some which mesmerised this year.
Instagrammers Turn Hobby Into A Business
Two South African Instagrammers, Thithi Nteta and Keagan Kingsley, have turned their hobby of sharing content on Instagram into a thriving business.
Dance Video Celebrating Legacy Of Fela Kuti
This dance video celebrates the legacy of Afro Beat maestro Fela Kuti by fusing ballet and modern dance to a powerful rendition of ‘Lady’.
Art Collective Reimagines Science Fiction Through The Eyes of a Migrant
Kenyan art collective, Avandu, has produced new comic series, Rovik, tells the story of an intergalactic, migrant warrior.
Ghana’s Brand Guru
In the streets of Accra, an artist by the name of Steloolive is building a name for himself. He is a sound and fashion artist who has collaborated with national and international brands.
Skeleton of Little Foot, an Ancient Human ancestor, Unveiled
One of the world’s oldest and most complete skeletons of our ancient ancestors has been unveiled in Johannesburg.
Black Hair Stories and Politics
A hit play bounces between barbers around the world, taking audiences into a male world of rituals and politics, while women share their own hair stories in My Fro and Me.
#YouTubeRewind is back!
#YouTubeRewind is back to celebrate what you watched, shared and created in 2017.
The 10 Best Power Lunch Restaurants for Doing Business in South Africa
South Africa’s top 3 cities, Johannesburg, Durban and Cape Town, are home to some of the best restaurants in the country that are perfect for business meetings. Here they are.
Country Music Stakes a Claim in Africa
Country music is played religiously on some radio stations and homes in Africa. Most of it is imported though, but there are some few homegrown talents.