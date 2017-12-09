Array ( [0] => thumbnail [1] => medium [2] => medium_large [3] => large )

Top 10 Lifestyle News

The Top Ten Kenyan Music Singles

Kenyan music industry has grown by leaps and bounds over the last few years and now and then there is a chart-topping single. Here are some which mesmerised this year.

Africa.com
Instagrammers Turn Hobby Into A Business

Two South African Instagrammers, Thithi Nteta and Keagan Kingsley, have turned their hobby of sharing content on Instagram into a thriving business.

CNN Africa
Dance Video Celebrating Legacy Of Fela Kuti

This dance video celebrates the legacy of Afro Beat maestro Fela Kuti by fusing ballet and modern dance to a powerful rendition of ‘Lady’.

Okay Africa
Art Collective Reimagines Science Fiction Through The Eyes of a Migrant

Kenyan art collective, Avandu, has produced new comic series, Rovik, tells the story of an intergalactic, migrant warrior.

Design Indaba
Ghana’s Brand Guru

In the streets of Accra, an artist by the name of Steloolive is building a name for himself. He is a sound and fashion artist who has collaborated with national and international brands.

BBC Africa
Skeleton of Little Foot, an Ancient Human ancestor, Unveiled

One of the world’s oldest and most complete skeletons of our ancient ancestors has been unveiled in Johannesburg.

BBC Africa
Black Hair Stories and Politics

A hit play bounces between barbers around the world, taking audiences into a male world of rituals and politics, while women share their own hair stories in My Fro and Me.

The Guardian
#YouTubeRewind is back!

#YouTubeRewind is back to celebrate what you watched, shared and created in 2017.

Capital FM
The 10 Best Power Lunch Restaurants for Doing Business in South Africa

South Africa’s top 3 cities, Johannesburg, Durban and Cape Town, are home to some of the best restaurants in the country that are perfect for business meetings. Here they are.

Africa.com
Country Music Stakes a Claim in Africa

Country music is played religiously on some radio stations and homes in Africa. Most of it is imported though, but there are some few homegrown talents.

Music In Africa
