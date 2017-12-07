Top 10 Kenyan Music Singles 2017

Malaika- Nyashinski

Since his return from the United States of America in 2016, Nyashinski has been giving his fans hit after hit. After a break of over ten years, he made a comeback to the Kenyan music scene with the major hit song “Now You Know”. Nyashinski also did a gospel song called “Mungu Pekee” that became a hit song as well. “Malaika” is his third song, and it has had over 3.2 million views on YouTube. The popular song has also been played by several local FM stations. Nyashinski is a former member of the Kleptomaniax music group that consisted of three members: Roba, Collo, and Nyashinski. The group is well known for major hits such as “Tuendelee” and “Maniax Anthem”. Nyashinski is one of the very few unanimously respected Kenyan artists, and he never ceases to make a buzz with his hit songs. In addition, he was nominated for the 2017 MTV EMA Best African Act Award.