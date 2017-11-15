Top 10 Ghanaian Music Singles 2017

Nature is so benevolent that it gifted us music. Music will undoubtedly pass as one of the greatest assets the human race possesses. From the genesis era of a toddler through the vibrant age of youth, to the docile period of adulthood, music remains an integral part of our society.

Ghana, like the rest of the world, is no exception of a music-loving country. The cemented legacy of our forefathers is deeply rooted in us. The old days of “Highlife” and “adadamu” have been revolutionized into our very own “Hiplife.” A couple of Hollywood adaptations include Hip-Hop, afro beats, jazz, and the sensational, “Azonto.”

The year 2017 isn’t over yet, but it has probably blessed us with more music albums and singles than we could imagine before the year elapses.