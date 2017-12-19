Top 10 Daily

Getting To Know the New President of the ANC

Cyril Ramaphosa has been elected as the new leader of South Africa’s governing African National Congress.

How Solar Energy Has Changed the Lives of These Africans

Energise Africa is a new ethical investment scheme which aims to raise more than $20m to provide a brighter future for more than 110,000 families and small businesses in sub-Saharan Africa over the next three years.

Here’s How Tanzania Can Change Its Tourism Fortunes

East Africa’s highest mountain, Mount Kilimanjaro, has capacity to contribute a lot more to Tanzania’s tourism industry.

Andela’s Strategy is a Skills Development Masterstroke

By using their belief that brilliance is evenly distributed, and sensing that there was an untapped resource, Andela was founded in 2014 with a mandate to assist young developers in improving their skills and providing access to companies that would otherwise not consider employing outside of traditional markets.

World’s Largest Refugee Settlement Showcases Its Talent

South Sudanese refugees at the Bidibidi settlement in Uganda live a hard life.Over the weekend, the refugees put aside their hardships and held a talent show, with songs and plays that touched on the war back home but that also expressed hope for peace.

Getting Africans Access to Healthcare is Paramount

The WHO says a lack of funding is hampering the fight to improve healthcare in Africa, calling for additional resources to improve access to life-saving treatments.

Zimbabwe’s Coup General Retires

Officials announced the retirement of army chief Constantino Chiwenga, who led a coup that ended Robert Mugabe’s 37-year rule, in a move seen as paving way for his elevation to vice-presidency.

Africa’s Second Most Populous Nation Risks “Unraveling”

Dozens of people were killed in Ethiopia in clashes between two of the countries largest ethnic communities—pointing to the increasing violence and internal problems facing the Horn of Africa nation.

A Product Helping Fishermen in Cotonou Deal With Water Hyacinth

A Beninese startup involved in the production of a 100% organic absorbent whose absorption capacity varies from 4 to 10 times its weight depending on the absorbed products.

10 Most Exciting Mountain Climbs in Africa

Would you like to try a challenging adventure? To view nature from the top, there is only one way: climbing mountains.