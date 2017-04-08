Day of Remembrance For The Victims Of The Rwanda Genocide
In remembrance of this harrowing anniversary, we revisit the events from April 1994 in Rwanda to honor those who lost their lives and to ensure that the world never allows such horror to happen again.
Is Buhari Fit To Lead?
“On this historical and unique day, I passionately desire to share with each and everyone of you that once more our country is struck yet again by another national challenge, that of famine and poverty.”
“Fire Zuma!”
Protesters began marches in Johannesburg, Pretoria, Cape Town and other big metropolitan areas to push for the resignation of the scandal-tainted Zuma, who for now retains the support of a ruling party facing an internal revolt against the president.
Kickbacks Are The Order Of Business In These Countries
The survey by the professional services firm EY found that 51% of more than 4,000 respondents across 41 countries said bribery and corrupt practices were common in their country. In Africa, that figure was higher, with 77% of those polled reporting corruption in their sectors.
A Platform To Protect Whistle-blowers In Africa
The risk of whistle-blowing in much of Africa is incredibly high. Of 54 African countries, just seven have passed whistle-blower laws.
Is This The Year Nigeria Boycotts Pay Television?
Over the years, MultiChoice Africa Limited, which offers video entertainment services in Africa through its digital satellite television service, DSTV, has been under constant attack by Nigerians either over subscription fees or content, and this year is not an exception.
Europeans And Africans Can’t Consume The Same Medication
Scientists have been pushing to improve health care by tailoring to the environment, lifestyle and genes of individuals. Few have taken this precision-medicine approach in Africa, but that’s changing.
How This Wedding Tradition Has Been Changed By Zimbabwe’s Cash Shortage
Giving cash as a wedding gift has long been a tradition in Zimbabwe, but a severe cash crisis threatens that. Local banks in Zimbabwe have come up with an innovative but unromantic solution.
Kenya’s Central Bank Worried About Get Rich Quick Schemes
“Members of the public should exercise caution and ensure they place their funds with credible and duly licensed deposit taking institutions.”
Rivals On The Pitch, But United For Gambia
Real Oviedo and Sporting Gijón have teamed up to help small villages in the smallest country in mainland Africa build a solar-powered well and install 15 taps.