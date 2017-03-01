Mozambique’s Miracle Baby Turns 17
Rosita Mabuiango’s birth in a tree above swirling waters 17 years ago thrust her into instant stardom, drawing global attention to the worst floods to hit Mozambique in recent memory.
Top African Podcasts For Your Listening Pleasure
With the continued rise of reliable internet, free audio programmes, popularly known as podcasts, are making a buzz on the continent. Here are few podcasts we really think you should check out.
What’s Driving Lesotho’s Economy
Almost half the population is working outside the country and sending money home to support their families. These remittances now account for 30% of the local economy and often do much more for Lesotho than foreign investments or aid.
Getting To Know The Truth About Africa
A new six-hour series by the Public Broadcasting Service, attempts a monumental task: to reveal the truth of 200,000 years of history in the African continent – “from the origins of human civilization to the threshold of the modern world.”
Buhari’s MIA, Should We Be Concerned?
Nigerian President flew to London in mid-January to be treated for an undisclosed medical condition. Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is temporarily leading the country. But opposition leaders say Buhari has been out of the country for too long and he should resign.