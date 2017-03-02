Concerns That Uganda’s Development Could Be Detrimental
The infrastructure boom has increased Uganda’s exposure to debt and there are fears the country could be headed for a financial crisis.
Getting The Facts About Xenophobia Right
Fake news and misinformation are fueling bloody xenophobic clashes in South Africa and elsewhere on the continent, according to a non-profit that promotes accuracy in African public debate and the media.
Why The U.S. Is Worried About China’s Naval Base
The two countries keep dozens of intercontinental nuclear missiles pointed at each other’s cities. Their frigates and fighter jets occasionally face off in the contested waters of the South China Sea.
How African Countries Assess Credit Score
In Kenya—and Africa in general, where 80% of people lack access to formal financial services such as loans—traditional credit rating methods are often impractical. But alternative data may have the answer.
Tanzania Puts An End To Drinking Problem
These small sachets containing all kinds of alcoholic drinks pollute the environment because they are thrown away after consumption. They are also a public health problem, as they are very consumed by young people.