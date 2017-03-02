africa.com number one story

Concerns That Uganda’s Development Could Be Detrimental

The infrastructure boom has increased Uganda’s exposure to debt and there are fears the country could be headed for a financial crisis.

 

The Guardian
Getting The Facts About Xenophobia Right

Fake news and misinformation are fueling bloody xenophobic clashes in South Africa and elsewhere on the continent, according to a non-profit that promotes accuracy in African public debate and the media.

 

Africa.com
Why The U.S. Is Worried About China’s Naval Base

The two countries keep dozens of intercontinental nuclear missiles pointed at each other’s cities. Their frigates and fighter jets occasionally face off in the contested waters of the South China Sea.

 

New York Times
How African Countries Assess Credit Score

In Kenya—and Africa in general, where 80% of people lack access to formal financial services such as loans—traditional credit rating methods are often impractical. But alternative data may have the answer.

Quartz Africa
Tanzania Puts An End To Drinking Problem

These small sachets containing all kinds of alcoholic drinks pollute the environment because they are thrown away after consumption. They are also a public health problem, as they are very consumed by young people.

 

How Africa
