africa.com number one story

Zimbabwe Bans Corporal Punishment At School

The ruling comes after a parent complained that her child in grade one, a class for six-year-olds, had deep bruises after a beating by a teacher.

 

BBC
africa.com number two story

What It Takes To Protect An African Rhino

Sudan is not just any rhino. He’s the last known male northern white rhino left in the world. For an animal on the verge of extinction, the fate of the subspecies rests on his ability.

 

CNN
africa.com number three story

Wise Words From Acclaimed Kenyan Author To Students

Kenyan author Ngũgĩ wa Thiong’o delivered a lecture at Wits University on Thursday evening. The lecture, at the university’s National Institute for Humanities and Social Sciences, is titled ‘Secure the Base, Decolonise the Mind.’

eNCA
africa.com number four story

Nigerian Techie’s Gruelling Test To Get Into The U.S.

On Feb. 26, after landing in New York’s JFK airport after a long flight from Nigeria, Celestine Omin, a 28-year old software engineer, prepared for what he thought was going to be a routine customs entry interview.

Quartz Africa
africa.com number five story

What These Girl Guides Want For Africa

There are many issues that have affected Liberian society that guiding and scouting have helped in addressing. For example, early child marriage in Liberia.

The Guardian
africa.com number six story

Someone Just Dumped Toxic Waste In A Nigerian Village

Officials say, “the waste was brought in from a foreign country into Nigeria and dumped at Koko. The state government has not done anything about it yet.”

 

Voice Of America
africa.com number seven story

How To Protest Without Marching

In the last few years, citizens in Africa fed up with the status quo have found creative ways to protest without “protesting”.

African Arguments
africa.com number eight story

Rwanda Set To Be A Car Manufacturer

Barely two months after starting production at a low-volume car assembly plant in Kenya, Volkswagen SA is in discussions with Rwanda about a similar operation there.

 

Business Day Live
africa.com number nine story

Son Of Late DRC Opposition Leader Inherits The Party

Democratic Republic of Congo’s largest opposition party has named the son of its late leader Etienne Tshisekedi to succeed him, but some within the opposition rejected the choice.

 

Reuters
africa.com number ten story

The Secrets Of Some Of Africa’s Tribes

It is fascinating to note that in the civilized society we live in today, some of these tribes practice certain customs that will leave the world stunned. Here are six tribes from Africa with strange traditions.

How Africa
