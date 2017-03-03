Zimbabwe Bans Corporal Punishment At School
The ruling comes after a parent complained that her child in grade one, a class for six-year-olds, had deep bruises after a beating by a teacher.
What It Takes To Protect An African Rhino
Sudan is not just any rhino. He’s the last known male northern white rhino left in the world. For an animal on the verge of extinction, the fate of the subspecies rests on his ability.
Wise Words From Acclaimed Kenyan Author To Students
Kenyan author Ngũgĩ wa Thiong’o delivered a lecture at Wits University on Thursday evening. The lecture, at the university’s National Institute for Humanities and Social Sciences, is titled ‘Secure the Base, Decolonise the Mind.’
Nigerian Techie’s Gruelling Test To Get Into The U.S.
On Feb. 26, after landing in New York’s JFK airport after a long flight from Nigeria, Celestine Omin, a 28-year old software engineer, prepared for what he thought was going to be a routine customs entry interview.
What These Girl Guides Want For Africa
There are many issues that have affected Liberian society that guiding and scouting have helped in addressing. For example, early child marriage in Liberia.
Someone Just Dumped Toxic Waste In A Nigerian Village
Officials say, “the waste was brought in from a foreign country into Nigeria and dumped at Koko. The state government has not done anything about it yet.”
How To Protest Without Marching
In the last few years, citizens in Africa fed up with the status quo have found creative ways to protest without “protesting”.
Rwanda Set To Be A Car Manufacturer
Barely two months after starting production at a low-volume car assembly plant in Kenya, Volkswagen SA is in discussions with Rwanda about a similar operation there.
Son Of Late DRC Opposition Leader Inherits The Party
Democratic Republic of Congo’s largest opposition party has named the son of its late leader Etienne Tshisekedi to succeed him, but some within the opposition rejected the choice.
The Secrets Of Some Of Africa’s Tribes
It is fascinating to note that in the civilized society we live in today, some of these tribes practice certain customs that will leave the world stunned. Here are six tribes from Africa with strange traditions.