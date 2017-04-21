Cameroon Is Back Online
After a 93-day blackout, internet service has been restored to English-speaking regions in Cameroon.
Why The Appointment Of Ndey Yassin Secka-Sallah Is Important
Gambia President Adama Barrow has appointed a visually impaired woman as a member of the country’s 53-seat National Assembly.
The Business Of Making Music
In Kitwe in northern Zambia, a lawyer-turned-radio entrepreneur Gesh Groove has set up his own academy to teach the skills needed to become a successful DJ.
Listen To This Recount Of Life In A Sudanese Jail
Twelve years after reporting on the conflict in Darfur, film-maker Phil Cox returned. But this time, the Sudanese government put a price on his head.
Using Beer To Feed A Million Children By 2018
SAB said the first edition of the “Beers for Africa” pack will showcase South African beer Castle Lager, Botswana’s St Louis, Lesotho beer Maluti Premium Lager, Manica, 2M and Laurentina Preta from Mozambique, Tanzania’s Kilimanjaro Premium Lager and Zambezi Premium Lager from Zimbabwe.
The Rwandan Army’s New Threat
The Rwanda Defence Force has intensified the fight against the fall armyworm that has devastated farmers’ crops, especially maize. The pest has left farmers around the country worried about their harvests fuelling concerns about the country’s food security.
Nigeria Needs To Stop Relying On Oil For Revenue
The Finance Minister says it plans to get out of recession by boosting government revenues, cracking down on corruption and will also issue more international debt to pay for infrastructure projects.
Rights Groups Call On Supporters For Zimbabwean Pastor
Mawarire’s willingness to challenge Mugabe, even when it puts him and his family in danger, is admirable. But he can’t do it on his own. He will need Zimbabweans — and the world — to rally around him, to defend the country’s future.
Mozambique’s Take On Hidden Debt
“Corruption is a crime that erodes the economy and destroy collective efforts towards the country’s development and poverty alleviation that we all desire. It is in this context that we will continue putting our efforts to stop corruption and will reinforce prevention coordinating with entire civil society and other relevant parts.”
The Piped Piper Of Malawi
In Malawi, what started as a “song for a penny” campaign by a renowned local gospel singer has yielded more than $10,000 in donations for the country’s pediatric cancer ward.