Mugabe’s Opponent And His Former Deputy Unite
Long-time Mugabe critic Morgan Tsvangirai and former Vice-President Joice Mujuru say they will work together in next year’s election. However, it is not yet clear which of them will be the presidential candidate.
How Five African Countries Started To Build Following Colonial Rule
A new exhibition, Architecture of Independence: African Modernism. From state banks to convention centers and stadiums, over 700 photographs capture architecture in Ghana, Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire, Kenya and Zambia.
Ancient African Dance Brings Relief To Kids Traumatised By War
After fighting between armed Christian and Muslim groups displaced hundreds of thousands of people in the Central African Republic in 2013 and 2014, five Christian and Muslim youths returned to their homeland late last year and brought back with them something new to the country – capoeira, a Brazilian martial art combining dance, music and acrobatics.
African Countries Need To Adopt This Model To Survive The Current Drought
Senegal experienced a similarly intense drought in 2014, but children there did not starve to death. In fact, there was little international media coverage of the drought because Senegal, Mauritania, Niger, and Kenya led the creation of African Risk Capacity, a mutual insurance company into which they pooled resources.
Staying Afloat As An African News Agency
Commercial news media is going through a period of unprecedented crisis. The old business models are unable to sustain media operations as audiences adopt new ways of consuming news. The effect has been that newspapers are no longer as attractive to advertisers. As such, they have to rely a lot more on state money and patronage for survival.
The Most Attractive Investment Destination In Africa
Quantum Global Research Lab. has released its latest Africa Investment Index 2016. According to the index, Botswana is the most attractive economy for investments flowing into Africa.
It’s Even More Difficult For Barclays To Leave Africa
Barclays’ plan to sell its African business and pull out of the continent is being hindered by South Africa’s political upheaval and credit-rating downgrades from ratings agencies Standard & Poor’s and Fitch.
Why People Living With Albinism Are Still Living In Fear In Malawi
Rights group bemoans slow pace of justice after attacks, including murders, leaving those with albinism feel vulnerable.
Living Side By Side With Boko Haram
In mid-December 2016, in rural Diffa region on Niger’s southern border with Nigeria, fourteen men purportedly from Boko Haram gave themselves up to authorities. Since then, they had been quietly testing a tactic of asking families whose children have joined the group to spread word of an amnesty.
Why You Should Visit Thim Lich Ohinga
Thimlich Ohinga is a complex of stone-built ruins in Migori county, Nyanza region, in Kenya. ‘Thimlich,’ means “frightening dense forest,” in Dholuo; the language of the Luo people. ‘Ohinga,’ means “a large fortress,” in Dholuo.