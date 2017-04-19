Why Uganda Called Off The Search For Africa’s Most Wanted Man
Uganda’s military announced it is ending its pursuit of internationally known warlord Joseph Kony, saying its mission “has now been successfully achieved” even though the rebel leader remains at large.
The Reason Ghana Is Known As The Beacon Of Democracy In Africa
Ghana’s president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, released pictures showing him and all three of his predecessors via his social media handles. According to him, the purpose for inviting the “three Johns” was to seek their views on some measures that his government was about to undertake.
Who Are The Faceless Women In Algerian Politics?
Algerian political parties have agreed to show female candidates’ faces after some posters displayed blank avatars instead. In some cases posters had been showing hijabs surrounding blank spaces alongside photos of male candidates.
Why Google Is Celebrating This Ghanaian Entrepreneur
Esther Afua Ocloo launched her entrepreneurial career as a teenager in the 1930s on less than a dollar. She quickly became one of Ghana’s leading entrepreneurs and a source of inspiration around the world.
Top 5 African Web Series To Watch
African filmmakers have been taking advantage of the unstoppable genre of web series. We’ve rounded up our top 5 African web series for you to check out. They’re well-written, funny, thought-provoking, and will have you hooked for days.
More Revelations From Egypt
An Egyptian archaeological mission unearthed eight mummies, 10 colourful sarcophagi and numerous figurines in 3,500-year-old tomb found in the Draa Abul Nagaa necropolis near Luxor in southern Egypt.
Who Stole Nigeria’s Humanitarian Aid Money?
Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari ordered an investigation into corruption allegations against a senior civil servant related to the use of funds intended for handling a humanitarian crisis in the northeast of the country.
How The DRC Loses Out Whenever Someone Gets A Passport
The passport is among the most expensive in the world, costing each Congolese applicant $185. Yet the Congolese government will receive just $65 from each passport.
What Inspired Mauritius’ Renewable Energy Plan?
Impressed by what has been achieved so far at the Royal Australian Navy, the Mauritian government has roped in Carnegie Clean Energy, the Australian developers of the Garden Island microgrid, to draw up a renewable energy roadmap for the country backed with a $800,000 contribution from the Australian and Mauritian governments.
The Latest African Nation To Declare Its Ambitions In Space
Ethiopia’s ministry of science and technology announced that it will launch a satellite into orbit in three to five years to better develop its weather-monitoring capabilities.