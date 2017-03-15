Talking Media And Entrepreneurship With Eloine Barry Of African Media Agency
“No idea is ever too small to start something big. Nothing is impossible; it’s just a matter of hard work and identifying the right opportunities.”
How Africa Can Make Money From Going Green
“If you look at the scale of the electricity being developed across the continent, in Morocco, Kenya, South Africa, Ghana and Ethiopia, I think we’re on the verge of seeing Africa move into the renewable energy economy not as a climate change response but principally driven by a very economic shortcut to energy access.”
Creating A Dynasty In Uganda
A handover of power from president Museveni to his son Muhoozi Kainerugaba has long been mooted in Ugandan political circles. Talk of the “Muhoozi project” was revived in mid-January 2017 by a reshuffle in the defence sector that saw several senior “historicals” replaced by military officers of Kainerugaba’s generation.
Was The Famine Avoidable?
There are numerous external factors at work which are exacerbating food insecurity on the Horn of Africa. Climate change and the ensuing degradation of once fertile soil are triggering more disputes over pasture and water supplies.
Kenyan Patients Breathe Sigh Of Relief
Thousands of doctors working in Kenya’s public hospitals have agreed to end a 100-day strike after reaching a deal with the government on Tuesday that aims to address their grievances.
The Evolution Of Video On Demand
Nollywood-focused iROKO has become a major player, securing investment and major deals to provide Nigerian films on-demand. South African internet and media group Naspers launched video-on-demand service ShowMax in 2015, which has since expanded across Africa
Is Russia Involved In Libya’s Woes?
Russia appears to have deployed special forces to an airbase in western Egypt near the border with Libya in recent days, in a move that adds to US concerns about Moscow’s deepening role in Libya.
Women Get Digitally Savvy
In a township in Cape Town a new scheme is helping women develop web literacy. Far more men than women access the internet in the developing world and the UN and the Mozilla Foundation are trying to redress the balance.
Africans Prefer Church Leaders Over Judges
While just over half of people on the continent have faith in the integrity of judges and their local courts, Africans are more trusting of religious and traditional leaders, says a survey from Afrobarometer, which collects samples from respondents across 36 African countries.
Jewelry For An African Queen
Omenyi Clara Azuka Menkiti spent her life creating jewelry for African royalty, now the spirit of her bold and intricate designs lives on through her granddaughter, designer Anita Quansah.