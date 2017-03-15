africa.com number one story

Talking Media And Entrepreneurship With Eloine Barry Of African Media Agency

“No idea is ever too small to start something big. Nothing is impossible; it’s just a matter of hard work and identifying the right opportunities.”

Africa.com
Eloine Barry Of African Media Agency
africa.com number two story

How Africa Can Make Money From Going Green

“If you look at the scale of the electricity being developed across the continent, in Morocco, Kenya, South Africa, Ghana and Ethiopia, I think we’re on the verge of seeing Africa move into the renewable energy economy not as a climate change response but principally driven by a very economic shortcut to energy access.”

African Business Magazine
Africa Going Green

Creating A Dynasty In Uganda

A handover of power from president Museveni to his son Muhoozi Kainerugaba has long been mooted in Ugandan political circles. Talk of the “Muhoozi project” was revived in mid-January 2017 by a reshuffle in the defence sector that saw several senior “historicals” replaced by military officers of Kainerugaba’s generation.

African Arguments
Dynasty In Uganda

Was The Famine Avoidable?

There are numerous external factors at work which are exacerbating food insecurity on the Horn of Africa. Climate change and the ensuing degradation of once fertile soil are triggering more disputes over pasture and water supplies.

Mail & Guardian Africa
Famine in Africa

Kenyan Patients Breathe Sigh Of Relief

Thousands of doctors working in Kenya’s public hospitals have agreed to end a 100-day strike after reaching a deal with the government on Tuesday that aims to address their grievances.

Al Jazeera
Doctor strike off in Kenya

The Evolution Of Video On Demand

Nollywood-focused iROKO has become a major player, securing investment and major deals to provide Nigerian films on-demand. South African internet and media group Naspers launched video-on-demand service ShowMax in 2015, which has since expanded across Africa

AFK Insider
AFK Insider

Is Russia Involved In Libya’s Woes?

Russia appears to have deployed special forces to an airbase in western Egypt near the border with Libya in recent days, in a move that adds to US concerns about Moscow’s deepening role in Libya.

The Guardian
Libya's Woes

Women Get Digitally Savvy

In a township in Cape Town a new scheme is helping women develop web literacy. Far more men than women access the internet in the developing world and the UN and the Mozilla Foundation are trying to redress the balance.

BBC
Cape Town women get tech savvy

Africans Prefer Church Leaders Over Judges

While just over half of people on the continent have faith in the integrity of judges and their local courts, Africans are more trusting of religious and traditional leaders, says a survey from Afrobarometer, which collects samples from respondents across 36 African countries.

Quartz Africa
Africans

Jewelry For An African Queen

Omenyi Clara Azuka Menkiti spent her life creating jewelry for African royalty, now the spirit of her bold and intricate designs lives on through her granddaughter, designer Anita Quansah.

CNN
Omenyi Clara Azuka Menkiti