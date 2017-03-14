The Beginning Of Something New At The AU
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma will officially hand over the reins to the new chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, who is from Chad.The ceremony will take place in the Nelson Mandela Hall at the AU headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.
Tensions Run High At Landfill Site
Relatives pushed and shoved the handful of emergency workers, angrily accusing them of delays and saying dozens of people were still missing after Saturday’s disaster at the Reppi dump in the capital of Addis Ababa.
Tunisia’s Stamp Bears The Face Of A Digital Icon
The date March 13 has been marked since 2012 as the “National Day of Internet Freedom”. For its 6th edition, La Poste decided to issue two stamps paying tribute to all those who campaigned for the right to information and freedom of expression on the internet.
Why Nigerians Are Talking About Big Brother
“Big Brother,” the reality TV show known for featuring the worst excesses of human behavior, has sparked a conversation about sexual consent in Nigeria.
Zimbabwe Grannies Provide A Shoulder To Cry On
With a population of around 16 million, doctors say there are only 12 public health psychiatrists in the whole country. Now, a group of grandmothers are using what they call “friendship benches” to help thousands of people suffering from mental health problems.
In Kampala, Motorcycle Taxis Are Notoriously Dangerous
‘SafeBoda’ aims to change this. The company, which has just launched an Uber-style app to connect drivers with riders, provides helmets and teaches employees to handle dangerous roads and give first aid.
How An Idea For A Cold Storage Unit Began
FreshBox, a solar-powered, walk-in cold room that provides Kenyan retailers with storage facilities to preserve perishable products. Operating for five months, the project offers vendors and farmers refrigeration services for $0.68 a crate per day.
Nigeria’s Bank Governor Sets The Record Straight
The Central Bank of Nigeria won’t allow “faceless and criminally minded people to destroy the currency under the guise of a free float as is being canvassed.’
Uber’s Time In Africa
The mobile technology ride-sharing service is currently the dominant such app used in Africa. It has rapidly grown its African footprint and has operations in eight countries: Egypt, Ghana, Kenya, Morocco, Nigeria, Uganda, Tanzania and SA.
Here’s How You Can Help Those Affected By Famine
The UN warned at the weekend that the world was facing its largest humanitarian crisis since 1945, with 20 million people facing the threat of starvation and famine in Yemen, Somalia, South Sudan and Nigeria.