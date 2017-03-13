Rescue Operations At Ethiopian Landfill
A mountain of trash gave way in a massive garbage dump on the outskirts of Ethiopia’s capital, killing at least 46 people and leaving several dozen missing, residents said, as officials vowed to relocate those who called the landfill home.
Is Buhari Fit To Lead?
Muhammadu Buhari left Nigeria on January 19 on what was supposed to be a 10-day holiday. The break was then extended to allow him to complete medical tests, according to his aide Garba Shehu.
The San People Have Had Enough
In southern Africa for thousands of years, the San have barely survived the last few centuries thanks to a colonial invasion of their land, an 18th century smallpox epidemic, and relentless modernization. Now, there has been increasing pushback at intrusive and unethical researchers.
Dangote To Become Tanzania’s Only Coal Supplier
Tanzania’s Ministry of Energy and Minerals has handed a 10-square-kilometre plot of land to the $500 million cement factory set up in 2015 with an annual capacity of 3 million tonnes.
No Change In Turkana Despite Having An Archaeological Site
It’s still the most complete early human skeleton ever found. But 30 years after archaeologists unearthed the “Turkana boy” fossil in northern Kenya, the people who live near the site are yet to benefit from the discovery.
Morocco Startups Get Financial Boost
The World Bank says it has approved $150 million in financing to support small enterprises in Morocco and improve social programmes in the North African country.
New South African App Sweeps Out The Competition
SweepSouth is a cleaning services company that not only offers a new way of hiring and paying domestic workers but also provides much needed jobs and protection.
What’s Holding Cameroon’s Digital Industry Back?
Cameroon aspires to be a tech hub and “multiply by 50” jobs in ICTs. But high costs, poor infrastructure and the internet blackout in Silicon Mountain undermine this vision.
Cyclists Battle Mother Nature
Winds exceeding 100kph blew riders off their bikes and sent portable toilets careening across the road before organisers cancelled the Cape Town event.
What Makes Cairo So Popular?
Cairo’s population is set to grow by 500,000 this year, more than any other city in the world, adding to the pressure on an Egyptian economy struggling to recover from six years of political turmoil.