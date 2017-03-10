africa.com number one story

Africa’s Best Football Teams

No one can deny the high level that African football has reached in the last three decades. National teams, local clubs, and the large number of African footballers playing all over the world, have all shown great physical and technical qualities.

Africa.com
Africa’s Football Teams
africa.com number two story

Nigerian President Expected To Spend The Weekend At Home

“President Buhari expresses appreciation to teeming Nigerians from across the country, and beyond, who had prayed fervently for him, and also sent their good wishes.”

Premium Times
Nigerian President
africa.com number three story

Madagascar Moves People To Safety

Madagascar has started evacuating thousands of people from flooded areas after storm waters broke dykes as the country reeled from the impact of Cyclone Enawo that slammed into the Indian Ocean archipelago this week.

Voice Of America
Madagascar Evacuation
africa.com number four story

An Egyptian Woman’s Dramatic Journey

An Egyptian woman, believed to be the world’s heaviest at 500kg has undergone weight reduction surgery. Her family said she had not left her house for 25 years until she came to Mumbai on a chartered plane.

BBC
Egyptian heaviest woman
africa.com number five story

Images Depict The Daily Life Of Some Of The World’s Most Vulnerable People

In an attempt to capture the struggles and beauty of life in smallholder farming communities like this, photographer Kenneth O’Halloran visited farmlands in Malawi, Kenya, Zambia, Burkina Faso and Togo, over the last couple of years.

CNN
World's Most Vulnerable People
africa.com number six story

Basic Services Hinder Business In Ethiopia

Business in the Sululta district of Ethiopia’s Oromia region is burgeoning. So why, despite abundant rainfall, does half the population have no access to fresh water?

The Guardian
Business In Ethiopia
africa.com number seven story

Passengers Bear The Brunt Of Tunisair Debacle

A row between pilots and maintenance workers left Tunisair passengers stranded for hours, following a row between pilots and maintenance workers over uniforms.

Africa News
Tunisair Debacle
africa.com number eight story

$200m Needed To Fix Zambia-Tanzania Link

Last year Zambia said the railway needed an investment of $1.2bn over the next five years to turn it into a profitable commercial enterprise.

CGTN Africa
Zambia-Tanzania Link
africa.com number nine story

Is Kenya’s Arms Deal Dodgy?

Kenya has ordered $418-million worth of border patrol planes from a US company. It’s the biggest arms deal in Kenyan history, but something doesn’t smell right, according to critics.

Daily Maverick
Kenya's Arms Deal
africa.com number ten story

Make Way For A New Mauritania

Lawmakers have voted to get rid of the parliament’s upper chamber, and alter the country’s flag to better represent those who battled for independence from France.

eNCA
A New Mauritania