Africa’s Best Football Teams
No one can deny the high level that African football has reached in the last three decades. National teams, local clubs, and the large number of African footballers playing all over the world, have all shown great physical and technical qualities.
Nigerian President Expected To Spend The Weekend At Home
“President Buhari expresses appreciation to teeming Nigerians from across the country, and beyond, who had prayed fervently for him, and also sent their good wishes.”
Madagascar Moves People To Safety
Madagascar has started evacuating thousands of people from flooded areas after storm waters broke dykes as the country reeled from the impact of Cyclone Enawo that slammed into the Indian Ocean archipelago this week.
An Egyptian Woman’s Dramatic Journey
An Egyptian woman, believed to be the world’s heaviest at 500kg has undergone weight reduction surgery. Her family said she had not left her house for 25 years until she came to Mumbai on a chartered plane.
Images Depict The Daily Life Of Some Of The World’s Most Vulnerable People
In an attempt to capture the struggles and beauty of life in smallholder farming communities like this, photographer Kenneth O’Halloran visited farmlands in Malawi, Kenya, Zambia, Burkina Faso and Togo, over the last couple of years.
Basic Services Hinder Business In Ethiopia
Business in the Sululta district of Ethiopia’s Oromia region is burgeoning. So why, despite abundant rainfall, does half the population have no access to fresh water?
Passengers Bear The Brunt Of Tunisair Debacle
A row between pilots and maintenance workers left Tunisair passengers stranded for hours, following a row between pilots and maintenance workers over uniforms.
$200m Needed To Fix Zambia-Tanzania Link
Last year Zambia said the railway needed an investment of $1.2bn over the next five years to turn it into a profitable commercial enterprise.
Is Kenya’s Arms Deal Dodgy?
Kenya has ordered $418-million worth of border patrol planes from a US company. It’s the biggest arms deal in Kenyan history, but something doesn’t smell right, according to critics.
Make Way For A New Mauritania
Lawmakers have voted to get rid of the parliament’s upper chamber, and alter the country’s flag to better represent those who battled for independence from France.