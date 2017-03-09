africa.com number one story

The Beauty of Financial Inclusion

Afoma Ebri, a female entrepreneur from Imo State in Nigeria, has taken control of her own future and that of her family. She now accepts digital payments and has grown her business, employing 30 people from her community.

Africa.com
africa.com number two story

Taking On Environmental Offenders And Winning

Around the world courts are stepping in when politicians fail to act, with South Africa’s government the latest to lose a groundbreaking climate lawsuit with judges ruling against its plans for a new coal-fired power station.

The Guardian
africa.com number three story

The Power Of Women In The Electorate

Close to 80 percent of the Liberian women who flooded the polls during the country’s first postwar presidential election voted to usher a woman into power for the first time on a continent that for centuries had been the world’s most patriarchal.

New York Times
africa.com number four story

Cameroon Is Still Offline

A crippling Internet shutdown is entering a third week in the English-speaking region of Cameroon. The government suspended services for Southwest and Northwest province after a series of protests that resulted in violence and the arrest of community leaders.

Africa News
africa.com number five story

This Is How Africans Use Twitter

Uncomplicated and user friendly, Twitter has experienced growth on the African continent, enabled through a heavy mobile usage and apps that cater specifically to smartphone users. Insightful research reveals interesting information about how Twitter is used across the continent.

AFK Insider
africa.com number six story

Grooming Financially Savvy Girls

Junior Achievement Nigeria, an NGO, has trained young pupils, especially girls, from four schools in Victoria Island, Lagos, on the importance of financial literacy.

eNCA
africa.com number seven story

Cape Verde’s Bold Energy Plans

The country has set a target of generating all electricity from renewables by 2020, which would make it the first country in the world to do so.

African Business Magazine
africa.com number eight story

The New Cash Cow For Kenyan Women

Home-renting site Airbnb is providing women with a new way to earn money and build businesses with more women than men on the site and women in Kenya gaining the most.

Voice Of America
africa.com number nine story

Teaching Zanzibaris How To Swim

Despite being surrounded by water, many people in Zanzibar do not know how to swim. Official figures are not available but it is believed that the number of drownings is on the rise.

BBC
africa.com number ten story

A Call To Mugabe From Trump Becomes Butt Of SNL Joke

The show’s climax moment came when Trump’s character is told to “call some random little country and show them who’s boss.” After calling Zimbabwe’s president, Trump’s character says “Zimbabwe, there’s a new sheriff in town.”

Al Jazeera
