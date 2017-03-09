The Beauty of Financial Inclusion
Afoma Ebri, a female entrepreneur from Imo State in Nigeria, has taken control of her own future and that of her family. She now accepts digital payments and has grown her business, employing 30 people from her community.
Taking On Environmental Offenders And Winning
Around the world courts are stepping in when politicians fail to act, with South Africa’s government the latest to lose a groundbreaking climate lawsuit with judges ruling against its plans for a new coal-fired power station.
The Power Of Women In The Electorate
Close to 80 percent of the Liberian women who flooded the polls during the country’s first postwar presidential election voted to usher a woman into power for the first time on a continent that for centuries had been the world’s most patriarchal.
Cameroon Is Still Offline
A crippling Internet shutdown is entering a third week in the English-speaking region of Cameroon. The government suspended services for Southwest and Northwest province after a series of protests that resulted in violence and the arrest of community leaders.
This Is How Africans Use Twitter
Uncomplicated and user friendly, Twitter has experienced growth on the African continent, enabled through a heavy mobile usage and apps that cater specifically to smartphone users. Insightful research reveals interesting information about how Twitter is used across the continent.
Grooming Financially Savvy Girls
Junior Achievement Nigeria, an NGO, has trained young pupils, especially girls, from four schools in Victoria Island, Lagos, on the importance of financial literacy.
Cape Verde’s Bold Energy Plans
The country has set a target of generating all electricity from renewables by 2020, which would make it the first country in the world to do so.
The New Cash Cow For Kenyan Women
Home-renting site Airbnb is providing women with a new way to earn money and build businesses with more women than men on the site and women in Kenya gaining the most.
Teaching Zanzibaris How To Swim
Despite being surrounded by water, many people in Zanzibar do not know how to swim. Official figures are not available but it is believed that the number of drownings is on the rise.
A Call To Mugabe From Trump Becomes Butt Of SNL Joke
The show’s climax moment came when Trump’s character is told to “call some random little country and show them who’s boss.” After calling Zimbabwe’s president, Trump’s character says “Zimbabwe, there’s a new sheriff in town.”