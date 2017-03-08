africa.com number one story

Africa Leads In Creating Resilient Women Entrepreneurs

Following the release of the Mastercard Index of Women’s Entrepreneurship, it was revealed that 34.8 percent of businesses in Uganda are owned by women, making it one of the top performing African countries highlighted in the index.

Africa.com
Women’s Entrepreneurship Africa
africa.com number two story

African Millennials Fail To See The Point

One of Africa’s most celebrated thinkers shared his wisdom with South African students, but they completely missed it.

Quartz Africa
Ngugi wa Thiong'o South Africa
africa.com number three story

Poachers Strike One Of Africa’s Last Remaining Tuskers

African elephants are traditionally referred to as “tuskers” when their tusks grow so long they reach the ground. This makes them an especially attractive potential target for poachers, who attack elephants for their lucrative ivory

National Geographic
Africa's Last Tuskers Dead
africa.com number four story

Why Somalia’s Elections Didn’t Live Up To The Hype

The polls have been heralded as a success. Yet, questions remain around the participation of women in the electoral process. There are also concerns about the election model and its impact on the future of women in Somali politics..

Mail & Guardian
Somalia's Elections
africa.com number five story

People Of Goma Find A Reason To Celebrate

The festival seeks to change the image of Goma and the Great Lakes region and show the world that the Congolese youth is motivated to demand a change in their lives

African Arguments
People Of Goma
africa.com number six story

Ghanaian Scores Big With His Bets

Kwame Fosuhene has won over $213,000 jackpot after placing a bet on 15 matches across Europe’s top flight football leagues. He placed a $0.85 bet on the games with the Betway Ghana agency. His win is historic as it is the biggest sporting jackpot in the country’s history.

Africa News
Kwame Fosuhene
africa.com number seven story

Backlash Of Trump’s Ban

Countries targeted under a new US travel ban passed by President Donald Trump have attacked the move, along with the United Nations.

BBC
Trump's Ban
africa.com number eight story

Activists Want Girls To Be Protected In Senegal Schools

Girls in Islamic schools across Senegal are prey to sexual abuse while male pupils are sent to beg in the streets to make money for teachers.

Voice Of America
Girls in Senegal Schools
africa.com number nine story

Deadly Cyclone Sweeps Through Madagascar

Enawo will remain a dangerous tropical cyclone as it lashes Madagascar, posing a severe risk to lives and property through midweek.

Accuweather
Cyclone in Madagascar
africa.com number ten story

Botswana Offers Tax Breaks For Foreign Companies

Botswana will cut corporate tax by up to 77 percent for investors in a mining town, Officials say that part of a package to attract them to a region hit by the collapse of BCL Mine.

CNBC Africa
Botswana Tax Breaks