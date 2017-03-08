Africa Leads In Creating Resilient Women Entrepreneurs
Following the release of the Mastercard Index of Women’s Entrepreneurship, it was revealed that 34.8 percent of businesses in Uganda are owned by women, making it one of the top performing African countries highlighted in the index.
African Millennials Fail To See The Point
One of Africa’s most celebrated thinkers shared his wisdom with South African students, but they completely missed it.
Poachers Strike One Of Africa’s Last Remaining Tuskers
African elephants are traditionally referred to as “tuskers” when their tusks grow so long they reach the ground. This makes them an especially attractive potential target for poachers, who attack elephants for their lucrative ivory
Why Somalia’s Elections Didn’t Live Up To The Hype
The polls have been heralded as a success. Yet, questions remain around the participation of women in the electoral process. There are also concerns about the election model and its impact on the future of women in Somali politics..
People Of Goma Find A Reason To Celebrate
The festival seeks to change the image of Goma and the Great Lakes region and show the world that the Congolese youth is motivated to demand a change in their lives
Ghanaian Scores Big With His Bets
Kwame Fosuhene has won over $213,000 jackpot after placing a bet on 15 matches across Europe’s top flight football leagues. He placed a $0.85 bet on the games with the Betway Ghana agency. His win is historic as it is the biggest sporting jackpot in the country’s history.
Backlash Of Trump’s Ban
Countries targeted under a new US travel ban passed by President Donald Trump have attacked the move, along with the United Nations.
Activists Want Girls To Be Protected In Senegal Schools
Girls in Islamic schools across Senegal are prey to sexual abuse while male pupils are sent to beg in the streets to make money for teachers.
Deadly Cyclone Sweeps Through Madagascar
Enawo will remain a dangerous tropical cyclone as it lashes Madagascar, posing a severe risk to lives and property through midweek.
Botswana Offers Tax Breaks For Foreign Companies
Botswana will cut corporate tax by up to 77 percent for investors in a mining town, Officials say that part of a package to attract them to a region hit by the collapse of BCL Mine.