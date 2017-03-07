africa.com number one story

Officials Rally For Calm In Kenya

Britain has urged Kenya to restore law and order in the north of the country after a British rancher was shot dead there. Nic Hailey, Britain’s high commissioner to Kenya, was speaking after the killing of Tristan Voorspuy, whose lodges had been burned by attackers.

The Guardian
Growing Up Gay In Uganda

When she was 13 years old, Kasha Jacqueline Nabagesera started writing love letters to girls. That’s when reality kicked in and the word ‘lesbian’ started having a meaning to her.

 

CNN
A Tour Of Africa’s First Presidential Library

Former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo makes history with his presidential library – the first of its kind in Africa.

 

BBC
What Somalia Has Been Regretting These Past Ten Years

A full decade later, AU troops remain the main source of protection for the government and they still patrol major roads linking the Somali capital to the regions, to the dismay of Somali Defense Minister Abdulkadir Sheikh Ali Dini.

 

Voice of America
Is Madagascar Ready To Deal With A Cyclone?

Tropical Cyclone Enawo has developed in the southern Indian Ocean. The storm is heading towards Madagascar and threatens widespread flooding across much of the island nation.

 

Al Jazeera
How South African Mines Are Cutting Down Costs

The humanitarian emergency afflicting Lake Chad was triggered by the Boko Haram insurgency, which erupted in Nigeria in 2009. Poor governance and climate change have also been powerful contributors to the crisis.

Africa News
Why Nigerians Have Been Told To Stay Away From The U.S.

Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country, is advising its citizens against travelling to the US, except on urgent trips. The move is in response to reported difficulties that Nigerians have faced gaining entry into the US, despite holding valid visas.

Quartz Africa
Kibali Mine’s Winning Formula

The best-performing gold miner of the past decade, Randgold, has built its success on getting complicated projects like Kibali, in the DRC, into production on time and within budget.

Bloomberg
A Message From Ghana’s President

Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo says the country had run out of excuses for failing to end poverty and corruption, 60 years after it became the first in sub-Saharan Africa to win independence from colonial rule.

Reuters
From Disturbing The Peace To Maintaining It

Hanover Park is one of the deadliest ganglands in South Africa’s Western Cape. Here children as young as twelve are recruited into a life of crime..

eNCA
