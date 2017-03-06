5 Things To Know About Ghana’s Independence Day
Ghana holds a special place in pan-African history. The West African nation is revered as the first sub-Saharan country to gain independence and has traditionally been celebrated as the leader in African democracy and development.
This Could Be One Of The Most Corrupt Deals In Oil History
A joint investigation by the ‘Observer’ and journalists from ‘Finance Uncovered’ have discovered that prosecutors in Milan believe two payments of $400m each were wired through JP Morgan in London as the spoils of a huge deal to develop a Nigerian oilfield involving Shell.
How Things Fell Apart In Juba
South Sudan’s war and its full ugliness are engulfing new, previously peaceful areas of the nation, spelling horror for the victims and signifying something deeper.
The Woman Behind Korogocho’s Orchestra
“Playing music makes you forget the world around you. Troubles can be left behind and there is room again to focus on the positive things in life. If you can master an instrument, you can master life. I honestly believe that.”
Everyone’s Favourite Language App Goes African
For a while now, Duolingo’s users have been asking “Where’s Swahili?” Building a Swahili platform took six to nine months, working with the Peace Corps, who use the language for work.
Breakthrough In Treating Sickle Cell Disease
Sia Evelyn Nyandemo, originally from Sierra Leone, runs a campaign group to support sickle cell sufferers. She cares for her daughter who has the disease, find out her reaction to a new treatment which could offer a possible cure to the life-threatening disease, which mostly affects people in Africa.
Scores Succumb To Somalia’s Drought
Officials say 110 people have died in southern Somalia in the last two days from famine and diarrhea resulting from a drought.
Just When Zimbabwe Thought Strikes Were Over, Another Begins
Doctors in Zimbabwe’s public medical facilities suspended their two-week strike action over the weekend. Meanwhile, other public workers, mostly teachers, are expected to strike on Monday to push the government to pay 2016 annual bonuses.
Uganda’s New Lucrative Business Venture
A group of young people in Uganda is cashing in on breeding rabbits. The farmers say they have recorded a high turnover from the sale of rabbit meat and are now expanding their business to tap into the growing market.
How The African Film Festival Went Down
“Felicite,” a tale about a nightclub singer who has to scrape together funds to pay for her son’s treatment after a road accident, scooped the top prize on Saturday at Africa’s top cinema festival.