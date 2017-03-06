africa.com number one story

5 Things To Know About Ghana’s Independence Day

Ghana holds a special place in pan-African history. The West African nation is revered as the first sub-Saharan country to gain independence and has traditionally been celebrated as the leader in African democracy and development.

 

Africa.com
Ghana’s Independence Day
africa.com number two story

This Could Be One Of The Most Corrupt Deals In Oil History

A joint investigation by the ‘Observer’ and journalists from ‘Finance Uncovered’ have  discovered that prosecutors in Milan believe two payments of $400m each were wired through JP Morgan in London as the spoils of a huge deal to develop a Nigerian oilfield involving Shell.

 

The Guardian
Nigerian Oil Deals
africa.com number three story

How Things Fell Apart In Juba

South Sudan’s war and its full ugliness are engulfing new, previously peaceful areas of the nation, spelling horror for the victims and signifying something deeper.

New York Times
How Things Fell Apart In Juba
africa.com number four story

The Woman Behind Korogocho’s Orchestra

“Playing music makes you forget the world around you. Troubles can be left behind and there is room again to focus on the positive things in life. If you can master an instrument, you can master life. I honestly believe that.”

Al Jazeera
Kibera's Orchestra
africa.com number five story

Everyone’s Favourite Language App Goes African

For a while now, Duolingo’s users have been asking “Where’s Swahili?” Building a Swahili platform took six to nine months, working with the Peace Corps, who use the language for work.

Quartz Africa
Duolingo App
africa.com number six story

Breakthrough In Treating Sickle Cell Disease

Sia Evelyn Nyandemo, originally from Sierra Leone, runs a campaign group to support sickle cell sufferers. She cares for her daughter who has the disease, find out her reaction to a new treatment which could offer a possible cure to the life-threatening disease, which mostly affects people in Africa.

BBC
Treating Sickle Cell Disease
africa.com number seven story

Scores Succumb To Somalia’s Drought

Officials say 110 people have died in southern Somalia in the last two days from famine and diarrhea resulting from a drought.

Reuters
Somalia's Drought
africa.com number eight story

Just When Zimbabwe Thought Strikes Were Over, Another Begins

Doctors in Zimbabwe’s public medical facilities suspended their two-week strike action over the weekend. Meanwhile, other public workers, mostly teachers, are expected to strike on Monday to push the government to pay 2016 annual bonuses.

 

Africa News
Zimbabwe public workers strikes
africa.com number nine story

Uganda’s New Lucrative Business Venture

A group of young people in Uganda is cashing in on breeding rabbits. The farmers say they have recorded a high turnover from the sale of rabbit meat and are now expanding their business to tap into the growing market.

CGTN Africa
Rabbit breeding Uganda
africa.com number ten story

How The African Film Festival Went Down

“Felicite,” a tale about a nightclub singer who has to scrape together funds to pay for her son’s treatment after a road accident, scooped the top prize on Saturday at Africa’s top cinema festival.

 

eNCA
African Film Festival