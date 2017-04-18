Zimbabwe Turns 37: Five Things to Know About The Country’s Independence
As the country celebrates this significant day, we take a look at the history and activities that led to independence, the country’s Independence Day traditions, and why the day means nothing to some Zimbabweans.
Ethiopian Airlines Is The First Plane To Land On Nigeria’s New Runway
Nigeria’s airport in the capital, Abuja, has reopened six weeks after it was closed for urgent repairs. Flights had been diverted to Kaduna.
5 Reasons To Plan A Family Getaway In Port Elizabeth
In arguably one of the most beautiful countries in the world, South Africa is well endowed with a slew of beautiful holiday destinations. But when thinking of a getaway in the Southern African country, most people often go for the usual: Cape Town and Durban for the stunning landscapes and alluring white-sand beaches, and Limpopo for the spectacular safari.
Innovative And Conscious Start Ups
Innovators across Africa are harnessing digital technology to develop new ways of tackling social and economic challenges. These inspirational projects are making a positive difference to people’s lives in their own communities and creating social change at a national level.
Swaziland Enforces Til Death Do Us Part
King Mswati III has told religious leaders at the weekend that it is against culture to divorce. He’s instructed them to inform citizens that there will be no pulling out from marriage, once it takes place.
How Morocco Will Change
Morocco’s capital city plans to attract business and cultural visitors to become an international destination, here’s how.
The First 100 Days Of Ghana’s New Administration
The President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-led government of Ghana boasts of fulfilling over a hundred campaign promises in the first 100 days of its tenure since it won the December 7 elections last year.
Nigeria Says It Takes Time To Find Terrorists
Nigeria’s defense minister has warned it may take years to find all the Chibok girls kidnapped by the militant group Boko Haram. He noted that it took a long time for the United States to find 9/11 mastermind Osama bin Laden.
Ethiopia’s Housing Plan
Ethiopia’s housing development plan is bearing fruit. It targets middle-class citizens, who register and save money on building costs, based on the space they want. Thousands have benefited so far.
Benin’s Mental Health Issues In Pics
Benin-born photographer and artist Louis Oké Agbo makes richly textured portraits of people with mental illness, to show off their complexity in a culture that sometimes misunderstands them.