Integrating Africa’s Workforce
If African countries are to transform structurally and integrate regionally, African workers and talents must be able to explore job opportunities and skills transfer across industries and across borders.
The UK Has Historical Links With Both Sides Of South Sudan’s Civil War
Machar, other rebels and senior government figures are all UK citizens, having taken the option to upgrade their status from British protected persons (BPPs) – a fact that human rights activists say places an unique responsibility on the UK.
The Woman Tasked With Promoting Africa’s Economic And Social Development
Cameroonian economist and banking executive Vera Songwe has been appointed the new Executive Secretary of the Economic Commission on Africa (ECA).
Infants Among Those Rescued Off The Coast Of Libya
More than 2,000 people were rescued on Friday and 3,000 on Saturday in dozens of separate rescues. At least seven people drowned as aid workers struggled to rescue more than 1,500 migrants in one operation.
The Gateway From Rural Poverty To Development And Prosperity In Africa
The use of technology is changing the state of affairs in the continent and mobile phones are its most used form of digital technology. A mobile phone is not only a communication gadget, but also a tool for empowerment and community development.
The AfDB’s New $12bn Electrification Programme
Until recently, the AfDB and other organisations regarded off-grid power provision as a stop-gap measure, designed to provide electricity to people until their homes were connected to the grid. However, the global boom in renewable energy technologies and the growing attraction of energy self sufficiency in the West has changed the way the concept is viewed.
Are Johannesburg’s Bicycle Lanes Becoming White Elephants?
The first insight is that various elements which constitute a bicycle commuting system have not yet fully formed. Bike ownership is one issue.
Niger’s No Go Zone For Motorbikes
Motorcycles are being banned in Niger’s southeastern Diffa province after a surge in drive-by attacks by the armed group Boko Haram.
Will Slain UN Investigators Get Justice?
Congolese authorities have arrested two people suspected of involvement in the murder of two U.N. workers in central Democratic Republic of Congo, but one of the prisoners has escaped.
Building The ‘Made In Sierra Leone’ Brand
For Euphemia, the commitment to rebuild Sierra Leone from the effects of its decade-long civil war and recent Ebola epidemic, through fashion, is personal.