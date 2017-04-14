Meet A New Primate Species Found Only In Africa
Deep in the Angolan jungle, scientists have discovered a new species of primate thanks to its booming voice. But any elation has been short lived for the team behind the find.
Will Science + Perfect Shoe = World Record?
Lelisa Desisa of Ethiopia, Zersenay Tadese of Eritrea have been helping Kipchoge of Kenya train for months to shave seconds off his London marathon time of 2:03:05, the third fastest race of all time.
10 Ways Young People Are Reinventing Agriculture In Africa
Around seventy percent of young people in Africa live in rural areas. Rather than migrate, more and more are getting involved in agriculture. Young people are changing how the world sees the sector.
Here Are The People Who Will Be Telling Africa’s Stories To The World
“The Amplify experience was great in that it was an opportunity to benefit from peer reviews and improve my craft whilst earning money. Writing often – once a week – has helped me become a better writer than I was.”
Is This How Africa Really Looks Like On The Map
Public schools in Boston, U.S. have introduced the new map into their curriculum, which is much different from the traditional Mercator projection. The Gall-Peters projection shrinks both Europe and the U.S., stretches South America and extends Africa.
How This Man Became The One & Only’s Head Sommelier
Luvo Ntezo started out as a poolside waiter at a South African wine farm near Cape Town but soon found he had a talent – and a nose – for fine wine.
How Kenya’s Vision2030 Programme Is Going
The dream of becoming an industrialised nation by 2030 is receding. Nowhere is the impact of slowed manufacturing growth more felt than in Nairobi, the capital city, where dozens of factories are closing down or relocating to other regions.
Demonstration In Morocco Goes Wrong
The protesters had come to offer support to two leftist students appearing in court, charged with the murder of an Islamist student who died of his injuries after clashes between the two camps in April 2014.
Why It’s Hard For Potential Managers To Close Private Equity Funds
The reason why private equity works well in some parts of Africa is because most funds that have been raised so far apart from the DFIs are closed-end funds which have a fixed life of ten years or more.
Behind The Scenes Of Egypt’s New Movie
Mohamed Diab’s movie ‘Clash’ is set entirely in a Cairo police van during a riot in the wake of Mohamed Morsi’s election. And, he says, things got a little out of hand.