Inside The Nigeria Flat Full Of Cash
Nigeria’s anti-graft agency seized over $43 million in cash during a raid on a Lagos apartment in what it hailed as a victory for President Muhammadu Buhari’s war on corruption following a string of setbacks.
‘Honored To Be The First African Woman Of The Century On Elle Cover’
Twenty years have passed since Elle’s U.S. edition featured an African model on the cover of its magazine. Maria Borges just changed all that.
Rights Groups Condemn Arrest Of Museveni Critic
Stella Nyanzi, one of Uganda’s most controversial academics and activists, called president Yoweri Museveni “a pair of buttocks” and his wife, Janet, who is education minister, “empty-brained” in posts on her Facebook page.
Zimbabwe Brings Informal Traders Into The Fold
Zimbabwean entrepreneurs could soon use movable assets, including livestock and vehicles, to secure loans from banks, according to a bill brought before the country’s Parliament this week.
Will This Deter Governments From Shutting Down The Internet?
African governments that shut down the internet could face strict measures if a new proposal to the regional internet registry is adopted.
The Cost Of Renting In Africa
The Angolan capital of Luanda is still the world’s second most expensive city for expats after Hong Kong, but rent for office space fell almost 50 percent in the past two years.
The Only Deaf Dentist In Egypt
Esraa was born deaf and grew up in Egypt where she was classed as “unfit” due to her disability. Despite the discrimination, she had aspirations of becoming a dentist and applied to many dental schools across the country.
Crackdown On Illegal Fishing In West African Waters
Guinea has seized a haul of shark fins and carcasses from Chinese ships fishing illegally off the coast of the west African country and fined the owners.
Will A New Sewage Plant Bring Relief To This Ghanaian Village
Ghana approved a revised environmental sanitation policy in 2010 that was meant to put an end to the tradition of emptying untreated sewage into the ocean, now more than a century old.
Cycling For Change
Yusufu Mbaziira founded a bicycle courier inside his small town, Kasubi, a Kampala suburb in 2002. The club was started as a way to reach out to youth from poor backgrounds and get them into the sport.