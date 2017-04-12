Easter Celebrations Put On Hold In Egypt
Several churches in the Egyptian city of Minya have said that they will cut back on Easter services as a mark of respect for those killed by Islamic extremists in last week’s twin Palm Sunday bombings.
Opposition Parties Deliver A Message To President Zuma On His Birthday
Opposition parties were out in force on the Day of Action in Pretoria on Wednesday in a mass display of unprecedented unity against the leadership of President Zuma.
Meet The First African To Fly Solo Around The World
If there’s anything that every pilot will tell you is hard to achieve, it’s flying solo around the world. In fact, only 114 people have been able to accomplish this incredible feat.
South African Teenager Who Defied A Disease Dies
A woman who captured the hearts of many South Africans for her brave battle against premature aging disorder progeria has died aged 18. Doctors had said Ontlametse Phalatse would not make it past the age of 14.
The Mo Ibrahim Foundation Takes A Look At Africa’s Youth
For a long while now education has been touted as the solution, but a report found a mismatch between the skills acquired and jobs available. In Tunisia and Egypt, where young people were among the most educated, youth unemployment was as high as 60%, proving that university degrees do not create jobs.
ICC Prosecutor Sets The Record Straight
“There is no truth in any kind of anti-Africanism against Africa by the ICC. I have talked about the establishment and the cases are coming from Africa but I would also like to tell you about the personnel of the ICC. I am the chief prosecutor of the ICC and the last time I checked, I am African.”
Nigeria Stops Potential Attack
Nigerian security officials say they have thwarted a plan by terror group Boko Haram to attack the British and U.S. embassies in the capital. Nigeria’s Department of State Services says it arrested five Boko Haram members who plotted the attack late last month.
Zambia Opposition Leader Says He Fears For His Life
Hakainde Hichilema, Zambia’s opposition chief has stated that President Edgar Lungu wants to kill him after police raided his residence firing tear gas. He is currently under arrest and has issued a warn and caution statement to police.
Flights For Qantas May Come To An End In Zimbabwe
Qantas Airways has told travel agents in Zimbabwe to stop selling tickets for its flights after the International Air Transport Association warned it was getting harder to move funds out of the country.
Dance Gives Hundreds Of Rwandan Youths Hope
MindLeaps has been using dance to rehabilitate vulnerable youth in Rwanda’s capital since 2011. So far, they have helped almost 1,500 boys and girls between the ages of 8 and 19.